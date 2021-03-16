EANS-General Meeting Lenzing AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 16.03.2021, 12:45 | 46 | 0 | 0 16.03.2021, 12:45 |

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

with its registered office in Lenzing

Commercial Register No. ("FN") 96499 k

ISIN: AT 0000644505

("Company")



Invitation to the

77th Annual General Meeting of

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

for Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)



In accordance with Section 106 no 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act

("AktG"), the Annual General Meeting is held at the registered office of the

Company, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing.





I. Holding a virtual General Meeting



1. Corporate COVID-19 Act (COVID-19-GesG) and Corporate COVID-19 Regulation

(COVID-19-GesV)

The Management Board decided to make use of the legal regulation of a virtual

General Meeting in order to protect shareholders and other participants.



The Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 14 April 2021 will

be held as a "virtual General Meeting" on the basis of Section 1 para 2 COVID-

19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette I

no. 156/2020 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II no. 140/2020 as amended

by Federal Law Gazette II no 616/2020), taking into account the interests of

both the Company and the participants.



Pursuant to the decision of the Management Board, this means that shareholders

and their representatives (with the exception of the four independent proxies

pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV) cannot be physically present at the

Annual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 14 April 2021.



The virtual General Meeting is held at 4860 Lenzing, Werkstrasse 2, exclusively

in the physical presence of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman

of the Management Board and the other members of the Management Board, the

certifying official notary public and the four independent proxies proposed by

the Company.



The holding of the Annual General Meeting as a virtual General Meeting in

accordance with COVID-19-GesV leads to modifications in the course of the

General Meeting and in the exercise of shareholders' rights as compared to a

physical meeting.



The exercise of voting rights, the right to submit motions for resolutions and

the right to object are exclusively carried out by one of the independent

proxies proposed by the Company in accordance with Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-

GesV.



The right to information may be exercised at the virtual General Meeting by the

shareholders themselves by means of electronic communication, and in text form

exclusively by E-mail directly to the E-mail address

Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com of the Company, provided that the shareholders

have submitted a deposit certificate within the meaning of Section 10a of the

Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) within the prescribed period in

accordance with item IV. and have authorized an independent proxy in accordance

with item V.



2. Broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the internet

Pursuant to Section 3 para 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19-GesV in conjunction with Section

102 para 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG), the Annual General

Meeting will be broadcast in full acoustically and visually in real time on the

Internet.



This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis

provided under Section 3 para 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19-GesV.



All shareholders of the Company will be able to follow the Annual General

Meeting on 14 April 2021 from about 10:00 a.m. (CEST) using appropriate

technical equipment (e.g. computer, notebook, tablet or smartphone as well as an

internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) over the

Internet at www.lenzing.com as a virtual Annual General Meeting. No registration

or login is required to follow the Annual General Meeting.



The broadcast of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet will enable all

shareholders to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting in real time via

this one-way acoustic and optical connection, and in particular to follow the

presentation by the Management Board, the answers to shareholders' questions and

the voting process.



Please note that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General Meeting does

not enable remote participation (Section 102 para 3 no. 2 of the Austrian Stock

Corporations Act - AktG) and remote voting (Section 102 para 3 no. 3 and Section

126 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - AktG) and that the internet

broadcast is not a two-way connection. Therefore, the individual shareholder

will only be able to follow the course of the Annual General Meeting.



It is also to be noted that the Company is only insofar responsible for the use

of technical means of communication as lies in its sphere of influence (Section

2 para 6 COVID-19-GesV).



Furthermore, reference is made to the information on the organizational and

technical requirements for participation pursuant to Section 3 para 3 in

conjunction with Section 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV ("Participation Information").



II. Agenda:

1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements including the

management report and the corporate governance report, of the consolidated

financial statements including the group management report, each as of December

31, 2020 and of the report of the Supervisory Board on the business year 2020

2. Adopting a resolution on the discharge of the Members of the Management Board

for the business year 2020

3. Adopting a resolution on the discharge of the Members of the Supervisory

Board for the business year 2020

4. Adopting a resolution on the compensation of Members of the Supervisory Board

for the business year 2020

5. Adopting a resolution on the compensation of Members of the Supervisory Board

for the business year 2021 in advance

6. Elections to the Supervisory Board

7. Adoption a resolution on the remuneration report

8. Adopting a resolution on the remuneration policy

9. Election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated

financial statements for the business year 2021



III. Documents for the Annual General Meeting; Information made available on the

website

In particular, the following documents and records pursuant to Section 108 para

3 and 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act (AktG) will be available for

inspection no later than on 24 March 2021 on the Company website

www.lenzing.com:





* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation

according to Section 3 para 3 in connection with Section 2 para 4 COVID-19-

GesV ("Participation Information"),

* Annual financial statements including the management report,

* Corporate governance report,

* Consolidated financial statements including the group management report,

* Separate non-financial report,

* Report of the Supervisory Board, each relating to the business year 2020;

* Proposed resolutions on items 2. - 9. of the agenda,

* Remuneration report,

* Statements by candidates for the elections to the Supervisory Board together

with Curriculum vitae pursuant to Section 87 para 2 of the Stock Corporations

Act - item 6. of the agenda,

* Remuneration policy pursuant to Section 78a in conjunction with Section 98a

Stock Corporations Act - item 8. of the agenda,

* Form for granting a proxy for the independent proxy according to Sec 3 para 4

COVID-19-GesV,

* Form for questions,

* Form for the revocation of a proxy,

* Full text of this invitation;





IV. Record date and requirements for participation in the General Meeting

The right to attend the virtual General Meeting and to exercise the voting right

and the other shareholders' rights that are exercised during this virtual

General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV is determined

by the shares held at the end of 04 April 2021 (12:00 a.m., CEST, Vienna Time)

(Record Date).

Participation and exercise of their shareholders' rights in the virtual General

Meeting according to COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV is limited to persons who

are shareholders on the Record Date and provide proof thereof to the Company.

Proof of shareholder status on the Record Date is to be provided by a deposit

certificate (Depotbestätigung) pursuant to Section 10a of the Stock Corporations

Act which must refer to the Record Date and be received no later than on 09

April 2021 (12:00 a.m., CEST, Vienna Time) exclusively through one of the

following communication channels and addresses:





* for the transmission of the deposit certificate in text form, which the

articles of association allow pursuant to Section 15 para 3

per E-mail Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com (deposit certificate in pdf-format

please

* for the transmission of the deposit certificate in written form

per SWIFT BIC COMRGB2L (Message Type MT589 or MT599, stating ISIN AT

0000644505 in the text).





The appointment of an independent proxy and the exercise of the shareholders'

right to information cannot be effected without a deposit confirmation received

by the Company in due time.



Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and to arrange for a

deposit certificate to be issued and transmitted.



The Record Date has no effect on the disposal of the shares and has no

significance for dividend rights.



Deposit Certificate pursuant to Section 10a Stock Corporations Act

The deposit certificate shall be issued by the depositary bank based in a member

state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and

must contain at least the following information (Section 10a para 2 Stock

Corporations Act):





* Information about the issuer: name/company name and address or a code commonly

used in transactions between credit institutions (SWIFT-Code),

* Information about the shareholder: name/company name, address, in case of

natural persons date of birth, in case of legal entities register and register

number,

* Information about the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN

AT 0000644505 (internationally used security identification number),

* Depot number, securities account number or other identification,

* Date or period referred to in the deposit certificate.





For the purpose of providing proof of shareholder status in order to attend the

General Meeting, the deposit certificate must refer to the end of the Record

Date on 04 April 2021 (12:00 a.m, Vienna time).

Deposit certificates will be accepted in German and English.

A deposit certificate used to prove current shareholder status must not be older

than seven days when submitted to the Company.



V. Possibility to appoint an independent proxy and the procedure to be followed

Any shareholder entitled to attend the virtual General Meeting in accordance

with COVID-19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV and who has provided proof of this to the

Company in accordance with the provisions of item IV of this invitation, shall

be entitled to appoint an independent proxy.



In the virtual General Meeting of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 14 April 2021,

only one of the independent proxies is permitted to submit a motion for

resolution, to vote and to raise an objection in accordance with Section 3 para

4 of COVID-19-GesV.



The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company, are

proposed as independent proxy:



(i) Mr. Dr. Michael Knap

c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger

1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22/4

E-Mail-address: vollmacht.lenzing.knap@computershare.de



(ii) Attorney at law Mag. Philipp Stossier

c/o Stossier Heitzinger Rechtsanwälte

4600 Wels, Dragonerstraße 54

E-Mail-address: vollmacht.lenzing.stossier@computershare.de



(iii) Attorney at law Dr. Christian Temmel, MBA

c/o DLA Piper Weiss-Tessbach Rechtsanwälte GmbH

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 14

E-Mail-address: vollmacht.lenzing.temmel@computershare.de



(iv) Attorney at law Mag. Gernot Wilfling

c/o Müller Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH

1010 Vienna, Rockhgasse 6

E-Mail-address: vollmacht.lenzing.wilfling@computershare.de



Each shareholder may select one of the four persons named above as his or her

independent proxy and grant this person power of attorney.



A separate proxy form for granting power of attorney to the independent proxy is

available on the Company's website at www.lenzing.com, which is mandatory to

use.



The specifications provided for in the Participation Information must be

observed for the granting of power of attorney, its delivery options and

deadlines.



A personal delivery of the power of attorney at the place of the meeting is

expressly excluded.



VI. Information on shareholders' rights pursuant to Sections 109, 110, 118 and

119 of the Stock Corporations Act



1. Addendum to the agenda by shareholders in accordance with Section 109 of the

Stock Corporations Act

Shareholders whose aggregate shareholding equals five percent or more of the

nominal capital may request in text form that additional items be put on the

agenda of the General Meeting and published. Any such request by shareholders

must be received in text form due to Section 13 para 2 of the Stock Corporations

Act by mail or courier no later than on 24 March 2021 (12:00 a.m, CEST) by the

Company at the address 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, Attn.: Sébastien Knus, or by

E-mail with qualified electronic signature to the E-Mail address

Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com. If text form within the meaning of Section 13

para 2 of the Stock Corporations Act is prescribed for statements, statement

must be made in a document or in another manner suitable for permanent

reproduction in writing, the person making the statement must be named and the

conclusion of the statement must be made recognizable by reproduction of the

signature or otherwise.



Each motion for an item to be put on the agenda must be accompanied by a

proposal for a resolution with a statement of reasons. The agenda item and the

proposed resolution, but not its justification, must in any case also be written

in German. Proof of shareholder capacity shall be furnished by submitting a

deposit certificate in accordance with Section 10a of the Austrian Stock

Corporations Act confirming that the applicant shareholder has been the holder

of the shares for at least three months prior to the application and that the

deposit certificate must not be older than seven days at the time it is

submitted to the Company. Several deposit certificates for shares, which only

together convey the shareholding of 5%, must refer to the same time (day, time).





With regard to the other requirements for the deposit certificate, see the

information on the right to participate (Item IV of this Invitation).



2. Proposals for resolutions by shareholders on the agenda in accordance with

Section 110 of the Stock Corporations Act

Shareholders whose aggregate shareholding equals one percent or more of the

nominal capital may submit proposed resolutions in text form within the meaning

of Section 13 para 2 of the Stock Corporations Act concerning any item on the

agenda, and request that these be made available on the Company website

registered with the commercial register, together with the names of the

respective shareholders, a statement of reasons to be submitted together with

the proposal, and any comments of the Management Board or Supervisory Board.

Requests of this kind will only be considered when received by the Company no

later than on 02 April 2021 (12:00 p.m., CEST) by Telefax +43 (7672) 918 3599 or

by mail at the address 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, Attn. Sébastien Knus or by E-

mail to Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com, whereby the request must be attached

to the e-mail in text form within the meaning of Section 13 para 2 of the Stock

Corporations Act, for example as a PDF. If text form within the meaning of

Section 13 para 2 of the Stock Corporations Act is prescribed for statements,

statement must be made in a document or in another manner suitable for permanent

reproduction in writing, the person making the statement must be named and the

conclusion of the statement must be made recognizable by reproduction of the

signature or otherwise. The proposed resolution, but not its justification, must

in any case also be written in German.



In case of a proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member the

statement of the proposed person pursuant to Section 87 sub-section 2 of the

Stock Corporations Act replaces the statement of reasons.



For the purpose of providing proof of shareholder status it is sufficient if

holders of deposited bearer shares submit a deposit certificate pursuant to

Section 10a of the Stock Corporations Act. The deposit certificate used to prove

current shareholder status must not be older than seven days when submitted to

the Company. Several deposit certificates for shares, which only together convey

the shareholding of 1%, must refer to the same time (day, time).



With regard to the other requirements for the deposit certificate, see the

information on the right to participate (Item IV of this Invitation).



3. Statements in accordance with Section 110 para 2 sentence 2 in connection

with Section 86 para 7 and 9 of Stock Corporations Act

These statements are omitted as Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is not subject to the

scope of application of Section 86 para 7 of the Stock Corporations Act and does

not have to take into account the shareholding requirement pursuant to Section

86 para 7 of the Stock Corporations Act.



4. Shareholders' information rights in accordance with Section 118 of Stock

Corporations Act

Any shareholder shall be provided with information on the Company's affairs upon

request at the General Meeting to the extent that such information is required

for proper assessment of an item on the agenda. This obligation to provide

information shall also extend to the legal and business relationships of the

Company with affiliated companies, the state of affairs of the group, and the

companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

The Company may deny providing information to the extent that according to sound

business judgment it might cause material damage to the Company or any

affiliated company or if providing such information would constitute a

punishable offense.



The requirement for exercising the shareholders' right to information is the

proof of right to attend (item IV. of the invitation) and the granting of a

corresponding power of attorney to the independent proxy (item V. of the

invitation).



It is expressly pointed out that the right to information pursuant to Section

118 of the Stock Corporations Act (AktG) and the right to speak during this

virtual Annual General Meeting can be exercised by the shareholders themselves

by way of electronic mail exclusively by sending questions or the speech

contribution by E-mail directly to the Company at the E-mail address

Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com.



Notwithstanding the foregoing, shareholders are requested to submit all

questions in advance in text form by E-mail to the address

Hauptversammlung2021@lenzing.com in such manner that they reach the Company no

later than on the third business day before the Annual General Meeting, on

Friday, 09 April 2021. This serves to maintain the time efficiency in the

interest of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, in particular for

issues that require a longer preparation time.



This will enable the Management Board to prepare as accurately as possible and

to provide answers to your questions at the Annual General Meeting as quickly as

possible.



Please use the question form, which is available on the Company's website at

www.lenzing.com. If this question form is not used, the person (name/company,

date of birth/company register number of the shareholder) must be named in the

corresponding E-mail. In order to enable the Company to establish the identity

and correspondence with the deposit certificate, we request that in this case

you please also state your deposit number in the E-mail.



Please note that reasonable time limits will be set by the Chairman during the

Annual General Meeting.



Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to

information pursuant to Section 118 of the Stock Corporations Act (AktG) will be

specified in the Participation Information.



5. Motions by shareholders at the General Meeting in accordance with Section 119

of the Stock Corporations Act

Any shareholder - irrespective of a specific shareholding - is entitled to

submit motions on any item on the agenda at the virtual General Meeting pursuant

to COVID-19-GesG und der COVID-19-GesV by its independent proxy.



The point in time up to which instructions for submitting motions to the

independent proxy are possible shall be determined by the Chairman in the course

of the virtual General Meeting.



The requirement for this is the proof of entitlement to participate in

accordance with item IV. of this invitation and the granting of a corresponding

power of attorney to the independent proxy in accordance with item V. of this

invitation.



A shareholder proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member requires

the timely submission of a resolution proposal in accordance with Section 110

Stock Corporations Act: Persons for election to the Supervisory Board (item 6 of

the agenda) may only be proposed by shareholders whose shares together amount to

1% of the share capital. Such nominations must be received by the Company no

later than 07 April 2021 in the manner specified above (item VI para. 2). Each

nomination must be accompanied by a declaration pursuant to Section 87 para 2 of

the Stock Corporations Act of the nominee's professional qualifications,

professional or comparable functions, and any circumstances that could give rise

to concern about bias.



Otherwise, the shareholder proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board

member may not be considered in the vote.



Further information and modalities for the exercise of the shareholders' right

to submit motions in accordance with Section 119 Stock Corporations Act (AktG)

are set out in the Participation Information.



6. Information to shareholders regarding data processing

6.1 Which personal data of shareholders is processed and for what purposes?

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft processes personal data of shareholders (in

particular those pursuant to Section 10a para 2 Stock Corporations Act, i.e.

name, address, date of birth, number of the securities deposit, number of shares

of the shareholder, type of share if applicable, number of the voting card and,

if applicable, name and date of birth of the independent proxy) on the basis of

the applicable data protection regulations, in particular the European General

Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and the Austrian Data Protection Act

("DSG"), in order to enable shareholders to exercise their rights at the General

Meeting.



In this connection the shareholders' personal data is processed for the

following purposes:





* Organization and holding of General Meetings, including verification of the

right to attend/power of proxy and determination of the voting ratio

* Participation of shareholders in the General Meeting and exercise of

shareholder rights

* Preparation of registration, power of proxy and attendance lists

* Preparation of the minutes of the General Meeting

* Fulfillment of compliance obligations, including recording, disclosure and

reporting obligations.





The processing of the shareholders' personal data is mandatory for the

participation of shareholders and their representatives in the General Meeting

in accordance with the Stock Corporations Act. The legal basis for the

processing therefore is Art 6 sub-section 1 lit c GDPR (compliance with a legal

obligation). For the processing Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is controller as

defined in Art 4 pt. 7 GDPR.



6.2 To whom is the shareholders' personal data transferred?

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft uses external service providers, such as notaries,

lawyers, banks and IT service providers, for the purpose of organizing the

General Meeting. These service providers receive only such personal data from

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft as is necessary for the performance of the

commissioned service, and, where they are processors as defined in Art 4 pt. 8

GDPR, process the data solely on instructions of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Where legally required, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has concluded a data

protection agreement with these service providers.



If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting, all present independent

proxies pursuant to Section 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV, the members of the

Management Board and Supervisory Board, the notary and any other person with a

legal right to attend may view the list of participants stipulated by statute

(Section 117 Stock Corporations Act) and thereby also have access to the

personal data contained therein (inter alia name, place of residence,

shareholding relationship). Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft also has the statutory

obligation to submit the shareholders' personal data (in particular the list of

participants) to the commercial register at the competent commercial register

court (Section 120 Stock Corporations Act) as part of the notarial protocol.

In addition, the shareholders' personal data may also be transferred to the

competent authorities or bodies if necessary.



6.3 How long is the shareholders' personal data stored?

Shareholders' data will be anonymized or deleted as soon as it is no longer

necessary for the purposes for which it was collected or processed, and no other

legal obligations require further storage. Obligations to provide evidence and

to retain records arise in particular from corporate, stock corporation and

takeover law, from tax and duties law as well as from anti money laundering

regulations. If legal claims are made by shareholders against Lenzing

Aktiengesellschaft or vice versa by Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft against

shareholders, the storage of personal data serves to clarify and enforce claims

in individual cases. In connection with proceedings before civil courts, this

can lead to storage of data for the duration of the statute of limitations plus

the duration of the court proceedings up to its legally binding conclusion.



6.4 What rights do shareholders have with regard to their personal data?

Every shareholder has a right to access, rectification, restriction, objection

and deletion at any time with regard to the processing of personal data as well

as a right to data portability in accordance with Chapter III GDPR. Shareholders

can assert these rights against Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft free of charge by

contacting the E-mail address privacy@lenzing.com or by using the following

contact details:

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

AT-4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2



In addition, shareholders have the right to lodge a complaint with the data

protection supervisory authority pursuant to Art77 GDPR.



6.5 Further information

Further information on data protection can be found in the data protection

declaration on the website of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft www.lenzing.com under

menu items "Investors" and "General Meeting".



VII. Further information and references

1.

At the date of convocation of the virtual General Meeting, the nominal capital

of the Company amounts to EUR 27.574.071,43 and is divided into 26.550.000 no-

par value bearer shares. Each no-par value share grants one vote at the virtual

General Meeting.



The Company does not hold any treasury shares at the time of convening the

virtual General Meeting.



There are no multiple classes of shares.



2. No physical presence

We would like to expressly point out once more that neither shareholders nor

guests will be personally admitted to the upcoming General Meeting as a virtual

General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19-GesV at the location of the Annual

General Meeting.



This document is published in German and in a non-binding English convenience

translation.



Lenzing, March 2021

The Management Board







Further inquiry note:

Sébastien Knus

Vice President Capital Markets a.i.

Lenzing AG

Phone: +43 664 8281576

E-mail: s.knus@lenzing.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Lenzing AG



A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office@lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4865027

OTS: Lenzing AG

ISIN: AT0000644505





