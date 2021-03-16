 

Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market worth $16.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global ATR market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing trend of automation in flight control and increase in defense expenditure and R&D activities to develop ATR, capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities at low power consumption.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58948192

The ATR market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect ATR production and services by 25–30% globally in 2020.

Based on product type, the antenna & transducers segment is expected to dominate the antenna, transducer, and radome market.

Based on product, the ATR market is segmented into antenna & transducer and radome. Since the First World War, the market for antennas & transducers, and radomes have started to grow remarkably, but the real transformation of these systems witnessed low levels of alteration in terms of technological development.

Based on technology, the radar segment is expected to dominate the antenna, transducer, and radome market.

Based on technology, the antenna, transducer, and radome market is segmented into radar, communication, and sonar. These technologies help detect, identify, or connect various devices and facilitate data sharing. The radar segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the current scenario. Similarly, growth of sonar segment is mainly attributed to the growing usage of antennas in sonar system, especially in naval applications.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market worth $16.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a research report "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA