 

Stance Capital Announces Large-Cap Core ESG ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

Stance Capital, a pioneer in quantitative ESG investing and research, is proud to announce the launch of the Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE: STNC). The fund will be a series of The RBB Fund Inc. and will use Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha ETF wrapper.

Stance Capital, founded by Bill Davis in 2016, offers a differentiated approach to ESG investing. Its active, semi-concentrated strategy, with a proprietary machine learning model and risk optimization overlay, was previously only available in separately-managed-accounts and through model delivery.

“We started Stance Capital to dispel the notion that investing in companies with strong ESG indicators will lead to under-performance,” said Davis. “We believe that with proper portfolio construction, values alignment is a free option for investors.”

Stance selected The RBB Fund Inc., as the fund’s platform, in part because RBB’s affiliation with Blue Tractor allows for the use of Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha solution, which offers investors all the benefits of an ETF - lower trading costs, greater tax efficiency and intra-day trading liquidity – while also safeguarding Stance’s portfolio management and trading strategy.

“In partnering with RBB, we found a platform willing to work with our needs and create a custom solution to suit our growing client base,” Davis said. “We are excited to offer a unique approach to ESG investing, one that is ‘core’ by design, with far less dependence on mega-cap tech companies than most ESG strategies are providing today.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Stance Capital and assisting them in bringing their separately managed account composite, which has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past seven years, to the market in an ETF structure,” said Arnold Reichman, Chairman of the RBB Board.

About Stance Capital

Stance Capital is a Boston-based, SEC- Registered Investment Advisor, specializing in quantitative ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) asset management and research. Stance manages separately managed accounts for institutions and high net worth individuals. Stance also participates in model delivery across a range of platforms. Since 2014, Stance Capital has demonstrated top decile performance after fees with less risk while at the same time investing in companies with strong ESG metrics. Our Mission: To outperform the market, invest in good companies. For more information, please visit www.stancecap.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stance Capital Announces Large-Cap Core ESG ETF Stance Capital, a pioneer in quantitative ESG investing and research, is proud to announce the launch of the Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE: STNC). The fund will be a series of The RBB Fund Inc. and will use Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer