CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2031

The company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $487 million, after deducting the underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced the pricing of the offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes will have an interest rate of 2.500% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 98.451% of their face value. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CBRE Services, Inc., will issue the Notes, which are guaranteed on a full and unconditional basis by the company and the subsidiaries that guarantee the company’s senior credit facility. The Notes are expected to settle on March 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that the company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: (800) 645-3751 or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), headquartered in Dallas, is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm.

