Everbridge Selected to Power Vaccine Distribution Across Dozens of Countries in Support of Leading Intergovernmental Organization

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that one of the world’s largest intergovernmental organizations, deployed across dozens of countries, selected the company’s Vaccine Distribution software platform to help manage the scheduling, tracking and communications of vaccine immunization and administration.

Everbridge to Power Vaccine Distribution Across Dozens of Countries in Support of Leading Intergovernmental Organization (Photo: Business Wire)

Following a rigorous analysis of alternatives, Everbridge met all the objectives of the intergovernmental organization (focused on international humanitarian efforts) and will deploy its vaccine distribution software to quickly automate the scheduling, administration, tracking and reporting of millions of vaccine doses across remote and mobile workers around the globe.

“As a mission-based company, Everbridge remains committed to collaborating with governments, health officials and businesses to share and implement best practices on a global basis for mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and accelerating distribution of the vaccine,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to deploy our critical event management solutions to help with the distribution of millions of doses of the vaccine to humanitarian teams around the world as they conduct their life-saving work.”

In January 2021, Everbridge launched COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform supporting the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering provides governments and organizations with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for citizens and employees. Recent deployments of Everbridge’s CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system, include the entire state population of West Virginia, the counties of Sarasota and Indian River, Florida, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, Leon County Department of Health, and other public and private sector organizations.