SEGRO plc Director Declaration
16 March 2021
SEGRO plc
(the Company)
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Authorité des marches financiers (AMF), that Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has stepped down from the Board of Sofibus Patrimoine with effect from 15 March 2021.
