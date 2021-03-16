 

SEGRO plc Director Declaration

16.03.2021   

Regulatory News:

16 March 2021

SEGRO plc
(the Company)

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Authorité des marches financiers (AMF), that Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has stepped down from the Board of Sofibus Patrimoine with effect from 15 March 2021.

Wertpapier


