Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), for each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase dated March 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as modified by this release. The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes of each series that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by the tender agent, and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes the Company will accept for purchase on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) are specified in the table below.