 

Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:40  |  81   |   |   

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), for each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase dated March 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as modified by this release. The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes of each series that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by the tender agent, and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes the Company will accept for purchase on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) are specified in the table below.

CUSIP Number

Title of Security

Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Tender Caps(1)

Acceptance

Priority Level

Principal Amount

Tendered

Principal

Amount

Accepted on

the Early

Settlement

Date

Total

Consideration Per

$1,000 Principal

Amount(1)

55616XAF4

3.875% Senior Notes due

2022

$450,003,000

N/A

1

$155,882,000

$155,882,000

$1,018.75

55616XAK3

4.375% Senior Notes due

2023

$210,173,000

N/A

2

$49,207,000

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dividendenwerte USA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), for each series of notes listed in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes
02.03.21
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Debt Tender Offer
02.03.21
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
01.03.21
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Changes to Its Senior Leadership Team
24.02.21
Infineon, Square, Home Depot, Macy's, Gamestop - Märkte am Morgen
23.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq 100 wetzt Kursscharte aus
23.02.21
Aktien New York: Technologie-Aktien geraten erneut unter Druck
23.02.21
Aktien New York: Technologie-Aktien geraten erneut unter Druck
23.02.21
US-Kaufhaus-Ikone Macy's schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen
23.02.21
Macy’s, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
63
Dividendenwerte USA
09.12.20
25
Macys: Kommt die Übernahme ?