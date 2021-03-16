Medivolve Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% of Modern Rx LCC, a Las Vegas based Pharmacy

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 100% equity interest in Modern Rx LLC, a Las Vegas based pharmacy from shareholders of Modern. This pharmacy is expected to serve as an important component of Medivolve’s telehealth strategy, where Collection Sites telehealth patients will be able to have their presecription filled directly through the pharmacy’s operating license.

As part of its telehealth strategy, Medivolve has acquired a pharmacy to better serve Collection Sites telehealth patients as the program launches. Further, Medivolve will host an investor webinar Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET

“As Medivolve developed its telehealth strategy, we saw the need for the ability to fill patients prescriptions directly. As such, management sought out an operating pharmacy that would imemdiatley allow Collection Sites to offer valuable telehealth services to patients when the program launches,” commented Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville. “The Modern Rx company provides Medivolve with the necessary licensing and infrastructure at a price that is accretive for shareholders. As Medivolve’s telehealth program launches, we anticipate the additional services offered through Modern Rx, and its network of pharmacy relationships nationally, will be an integral component of the telehealth solution.”

About the Transaction

Medivolve will acquire a 100% equity interest in Modern from the shareholders of the company. As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Modern, Medivolve shall pay to the Modern shareholders: (i) cash consideration of US$100,000; and (ii) one (1) million common shares of Medivolve. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Modern Rx LLC is subject to customary closing conditions, including due diligence to the satisfaction of Medivolve, the parties entering a definitive agreement and NEO Stock Exchange approval. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve will result from, the transaction.

Upcoming Corporate Webinar

Medivolve is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, on Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tmyDKJWYQTGoviFFM1zq7Q