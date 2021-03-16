 

Medivolve Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% of Modern Rx LCC, a Las Vegas based Pharmacy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

As part of its telehealth strategy, Medivolve has acquired a pharmacy to better serve Collection Sites telehealth patients as the program launches. Further, Medivolve will host an investor webinar Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a 100% equity interest in Modern Rx LLC, a Las Vegas based pharmacy from shareholders of Modern. This pharmacy is expected to serve as an important component of Medivolve’s telehealth strategy, where Collection Sites telehealth patients will be able to have their presecription filled directly through the pharmacy’s operating license.

“As Medivolve developed its telehealth strategy, we saw the need for the ability to fill patients prescriptions directly. As such, management sought out an operating pharmacy that would imemdiatley allow Collection Sites to offer valuable telehealth services to patients when the program launches,” commented Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville. “The Modern Rx company provides Medivolve with the necessary licensing and infrastructure at a price that is accretive for shareholders. As Medivolve’s telehealth program launches, we anticipate the additional services offered through Modern Rx, and its network of pharmacy relationships nationally, will be an integral component of the telehealth solution.”

About the Transaction

Medivolve will acquire a 100% equity interest in Modern from the shareholders of the company. As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Modern, Medivolve shall pay to the Modern shareholders: (i) cash consideration of US$100,000; and (ii) one (1) million common shares of Medivolve. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Modern Rx LLC is subject to customary closing conditions, including due diligence to the satisfaction of Medivolve, the parties entering a definitive agreement and NEO Stock Exchange approval. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Medivolve will result from, the transaction.

Upcoming Corporate Webinar

Medivolve is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, on Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tmyDKJWYQTGoviFFM1zq7Q

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medivolve Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% of Modern Rx LCC, a Las Vegas based Pharmacy As part of its telehealth strategy, Medivolve has acquired a pharmacy to better serve Collection Sites telehealth patients as the program launches. Further, Medivolve will host an investor webinar Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ETTORONTO, March 16, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Collection Sites Launches Operating Partnership To Extend COVID-19 Testing With Besser Brands; Medivolve Closes Noble Bioscience Transaction
19.02.21
Medivolve Cancels Agreement to Acquire Karland Health; Completes Shares for Debt Settlement
18.02.21
Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign
16.02.21
Medivolve Announces Webinar to Discuss Telehealth Strategy

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
917
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name