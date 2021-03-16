 

Roche Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:40  |  60   |   |   

  • All proposals of the Board of Directors approved
  • Christoph Franz re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; all current Board members re-elected
  • 34th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 9.10 per share

Basel, 16 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM). Owing to the pandemic restrictions, the AGM was held with only those persons required by the Articles of Incorporation in attendance and with no shareholders physically present. Roche shareholders were able to exercise their rights via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy, Testaris AG. The independent proxy represented 84.58% of the total of 160,000,000 shares. The Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2020 were approved.

Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors with 99.73% of the votes. In an address to the shareholders, which was published on the Internet today, he said:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roche Holding AG Inhaber-Genussscheine!
Long
Basispreis 290,13€
Hebel 13,54
Ask 2,06
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 339,17€
Hebel 11,12
Ask 2,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Considering the extraordinary situation due to the coronavirus crisis, our annual result is very solid. It enables us to raise the dividend for the 34th consecutive time to 9.10 Swiss francs per share. We are proud of the contributions that our Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals Divisions have made to combating the pandemic. We were able to make 16 diagnostic solutions available in record time and are working closely together with partners on developing and producing treatment options for COVID-19. Despite the difficult conditions resulting from the pandemic, we were also able to achieve gratifying progress in our product pipeline. 19 new active ingredients are in the late stage of development – an impressive success contributing to our endeavour to rejuvenate our portfolio.”

Shareholders approved the total amount of the bonuses for the Corporate Executive Committee for 2020 by 99.73% of the votes and the total amount of the bonus of the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2020 by 99.45%. Furthermore, shareholders authorised the ratification of the Board of Directors’ actions.

Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of available earnings with 100% of the votes. They also approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year from 9.00 to 9.10 Swiss francs (gross) per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 34th consecutive dividend increase.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche Annual General Meeting 2021 All proposals of the Board of Directors approvedChristoph Franz re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; all current Board members re-elected34th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 9.10 per share Basel, 16 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:40 Uhr
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
07:32 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Roche auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 330 Franken
07:03 Uhr
Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations
07:00 Uhr
New 2-Year Data Show Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues to Demonstrate Improvement or Maintenance of Motor Function in People Aged 2-25 With Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
07:00 Uhr
New two-year data show Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2-25 with Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
06:45 Uhr
JEFFERIES stuft ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'
15.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow und S&P 500 erreichen Rekordhochs
15.03.21
Aktien New York: Dow-Jones-Index schleppt sich auf Rekordhoch
15.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Verluste nach starker Börsenwoche
15.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow-Jones-Index schleppt sich auf Rekordhoch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
288
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren