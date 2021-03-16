Applied Materials Introduces New Playbook for Process Control Based on Big Data and AI

New Enlight optical wafer inspection system combines breakthrough performance with new optics that capture more yield data from every wafer

ExtractAI technology uses the power of AI to quickly classify yield-killing defects and remove noise

Fastest-ramping inspection system in Applied Materials history helps customers accelerate node development, ramp to high volume faster and sustain higher yields



SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today unveiled a major innovation in process control that uses Big Data and AI technology to help semiconductor manufacturers accelerate node development, speed time to revenue and earn more profits over the life of a node.

Semiconductor technology is becoming increasingly complex and expensive, and reducing the time needed to develop and ramp advanced nodes can be worth billions of dollars to chipmakers around the world. Success is gated by the ability to detect and correct defects which is becoming increasingly difficult as line widths shrink and turn nuisance particles into yield killers. Likewise, 3D transistor formation and multiprocessing techniques introduce subtle variations that can multiply to create yield-killing defects that are vexing and time-consuming to root-cause.