 

Applied Materials Introduces New Playbook for Process Control Based on Big Data and AI

16.03.2021   

  • New Enlight optical wafer inspection system combines breakthrough performance with new optics that capture more yield data from every wafer
  • ExtractAI technology uses the power of AI to quickly classify yield-killing defects and remove noise
  • Fastest-ramping inspection system in Applied Materials history helps customers accelerate node development, ramp to high volume faster and sustain higher yields

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today unveiled a major innovation in process control that uses Big Data and AI technology to help semiconductor manufacturers accelerate node development, speed time to revenue and earn more profits over the life of a node.

Semiconductor technology is becoming increasingly complex and expensive, and reducing the time needed to develop and ramp advanced nodes can be worth billions of dollars to chipmakers around the world. Success is gated by the ability to detect and correct defects which is becoming increasingly difficult as line widths shrink and turn nuisance particles into yield killers. Likewise, 3D transistor formation and multiprocessing techniques introduce subtle variations that can multiply to create yield-killing defects that are vexing and time-consuming to root-cause.

Applied Materials is solving these challenges with a new playbook for process control designed to bring the benefits of Big Data and AI technology to the core of chipmaking technology. Applied’s solution consists of three elements that work together in real time to find and classify defects faster, better and more cost effectively than legacy approaches. The three elements are:

New Enlight Optical Wafer Inspection System: in development for five years, the Enlight system combines industry-leading speed with high resolution and advanced optics to collect more yield-critical data per scan. The Enlight system architecture improves the economics of optical inspection, resulting in a 3x reduction in the cost of capturing critical defects as compared to competing approaches. By dramatically improving cost, the Enlight system allows chipmakers to insert many more inspection points in the process flow. The resulting availability of Big Data enhances “line monitoring,” statistical process control methods that can predict yield excursions before they occur, immediately detect excursions so that wafer processing can be halted to protect yields, and enable root-cause traceback to accelerate corrective actions and the return to high-volume manufacturing.

