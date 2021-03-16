 

Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on March 30, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on March 31, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 647-427-7450
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-231-8191
Conference ID: 7598406
Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1442625&tp_k ...

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) April 14, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Local): 416-849-0833
Encore (Toll-free): 1-855-859-2056
Encore ID: 7598406

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on March 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Early Warning Report: SPC Nickel Corp.
25.02.21
Early Warning Report Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.
22.02.21
Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 3 Dividend
22.02.21
Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend
22.02.21
Dundee Corporation Implements Normal Course Issuer Bids on Three Share Classes