 

FTI Consulting Appoints Intellectual Property Expert John A. Hudson as Senior Managing Director within FTI Capital Advisors

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of John A. Hudson as a Senior Managing Director within FTI Capital Advisors, LLC, (member FINRA/SIPC), the firm’s wholly-owned investment banking subsidiary, enhancing its expertise in intellectual property (“IP”) and technology-based transactions.

Mr. Hudson, who is based in Atlanta, has more than 20 years of experience completing sell-side and buy-side transactions involving technology, IP assets and IP-rich companies, valuing tangible assets and providing IP strategic management and related risk mitigation advisory services. His past work has been in the context of M&A transactions, divestitures, securitizations, joint venture formations and spinouts, internal audit procedures, restructuring, arbitration, mediation, business transformation, litigation and investigations.

“We are excited to welcome John to our team,” said Glenn Tobias, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Capital Advisors, LLC. “As intellectual property as a global asset class is getting more attention from investors, activists, boards of directors and C-suite members, John’s expertise will help better position FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and FTI Capital Advisors to assist its clients in their efforts to maximize the value of their IP assets.”

Companies have increasingly sought creative ways to extract value from IP assets, a trend that has accelerated due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the recent FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer COVID Report, 28% of companies surveyed in G-20 nations invested in research and development during the pandemic, while 27% disposed of non-core assets during the pandemic.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Hudson said, “When I think about the lifecycle of intellectual property, I think about the entire process, from innovation development and protection mechanisms to IP valuations, moving to IP-rich M&A transactions and the monetization of core and non-core IP assets, and finally to IP disputes and potential litigation. The global, independent platform, responsiveness to client and market demands, industry coverage and diversified offerings at FTI Consulting will enable us to help clients across that lifecycle and unlock value.”

