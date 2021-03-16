 

Aptose Expands Senior Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

George Melko, Pharm.D. joins as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Robert Killion, Ph.D. appointed Vice President, CMC

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced the appointment of two key members to its management team to support the company’s expanding clinical CMC and regulatory functions: George P. Melko, Pharm.D., joins Aptose as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; and Robert B. Killion Jr., Ph.D. has been named Vice President, CMC.

Dr. Melko brings more than 20 years of senior regulatory experience to Aptose, with a strong focus on oncology. Most recently he served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for biotechnology companies Tmunity Therapeutics and Tessa Therapeutics, which included developing regulatory strategy operations, policy and procedure design, serving as an FDA liaison and document preparation/submission. Prior, he held senior regulatory positions with Incyte Corporation, where he oversaw the preparation and submission of Investigational New Drug (IND), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and FDA applications, led NDA preparations, as well as managed a collaboration with Merck on a combination therapy. A decade of regulatory experience at large pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Rhône-Poulenc Rorer (now Sanofi) further contributes to his extensive knowledge of drug development, medical and regulatory affairs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United States and Europe.

Dr. Killion has been named to the newly established position of Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC) after having joined Aptose in 2020 as Senior Director, CMC. In this role, he assumes oversight of manufacturing, quality control and formulation development for CG-806 and APTO-253. Dr. Killion’s more than 20 years of CMC experience span roles in Relypsa, Gilead, Genentech, Roche and Syntex, and include responsibilities in developing, validating, and implementing quality control processes for clinical stage and commercial programs, oversight of stability management for commercial drug products and pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as responsibility for solid and liquid oral dosage formulation development.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptose Expands Senior Leadership Team George Melko, Pharm.D. joins as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs Robert Killion, Ph.D. appointed Vice President, CMC SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Aptose to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 23, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
13
APTOSE Biosciences Inc - Erfoschung und Diagnostik epigenetischer Prozesse