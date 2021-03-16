Aptose Expands Senior Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced the appointment of two key members to its management team to support the company’s expanding clinical CMC and regulatory functions: George P. Melko, Pharm.D., joins Aptose as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; and Robert B. Killion Jr., Ph.D. has been named Vice President, CMC.

Dr. Melko brings more than 20 years of senior regulatory experience to Aptose, with a strong focus on oncology. Most recently he served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for biotechnology companies Tmunity Therapeutics and Tessa Therapeutics, which included developing regulatory strategy operations, policy and procedure design, serving as an FDA liaison and document preparation/submission. Prior, he held senior regulatory positions with Incyte Corporation, where he oversaw the preparation and submission of Investigational New Drug (IND), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and FDA applications, led NDA preparations, as well as managed a collaboration with Merck on a combination therapy. A decade of regulatory experience at large pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Rhône-Poulenc Rorer (now Sanofi) further contributes to his extensive knowledge of drug development, medical and regulatory affairs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United States and Europe.

Dr. Killion has been named to the newly established position of Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC) after having joined Aptose in 2020 as Senior Director, CMC. In this role, he assumes oversight of manufacturing, quality control and formulation development for CG-806 and APTO-253. Dr. Killion’s more than 20 years of CMC experience span roles in Relypsa, Gilead, Genentech, Roche and Syntex, and include responsibilities in developing, validating, and implementing quality control processes for clinical stage and commercial programs, oversight of stability management for commercial drug products and pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as responsibility for solid and liquid oral dosage formulation development.