 

Mydecine Innovations Group Provides Update on European Operations

Company Appoints Former Novartis Norway CEO as President of European Operations, and Partners with Dr. David Erritzoe in the set up of a novel collaborative psychopharmacology/psychedelic research clinic between Imperial College London and a major mental health NHS Trust in London

DENVER, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has appointed Michel Rudolphie, former CEO and President of Make-A-Wish International and former Novartis Norway CEO, as President of the Company’s European Operations. In addition to adding new leadership, the Company also announces that it has partnered with Principal Investigator Dr. David Erritzoe at Imperial College London (ICL) to conduct leading research in the expanding field of psychedelics, as well as the creation of a novel collaborative psychopharmacology/psychedelic research clinic between ICL and a major mental health NHS Trust in London.

In an effort to further develop the Company’s international footprint and expand upon its existing clinical research efforts, Michel has been appointed to develop and lead Mydecine’s strategy, business development and comprehensive success across Europe. In addition, he will oversee Mydecine’s European clinical research initiatives and partnerships including its current Phase 2a clinical trials of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat chronic PTSD in veterans and EMS personnel at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands. 

Michel, a Dutch citizen with a MSc and MBA in Healthcare Management and Policy from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, has an impressive career record in the healthcare industry, with a succession of leadership positions at Novartis for 14 years, including four years serving as CEO of Novartis Norway.

“We have significant plans in 2021 to capitalize on the international renaissance for psychedelics-based therapies amongst the medical community and researchers. European universities and other research organizations, particularly those in the U.K. and Netherlands, have shown great enthusiasm and determination to better understand the science of how these drugs work and how they can be utilized to help people suffering from PTSD,” said Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “In our conversations with Michel, it quickly became clear that his extensive experience in the international pharmaceutical space coupled with his knowledge of developing and executing partnerships with both non-profit and for-profit organizations would be a great asset to our growth. His impressive personal qualifications and as importantly, his demonstrated passion and commitment to advocating for enhanced PTSD treatment for uninformed individuals, perfectly aligns with the vision and mission of Mydecine and we are thrilled to add him to our senior management team.”

