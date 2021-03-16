 

Clear Blue Technologies Announces 2020 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue of $2,504,446, Gross Margin of 27%, EBITDA of $(1,167,232)

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the following highlights:

Key Financial Results (all figures in Canadian dollars)

  • Record quarterly revenues of $2,504,446, a 5% increase over $2,392,839 for Q4 2019;
  • TFQ Revenue was $4,023,811, a 1% increase over the previous TFQ period;
  • Beginning Q2, 2020, the Company began reporting Bookings (see more info below). For the period ending December 31, 2020, the Bookings were $4,158,916;
  • Gross profit for TFQ was $1,266,999 or 31.5%, a 42% increase from the previous period ($891,163 or 22.4%). This was largely the result of two factors: cost reductions through supply chain and contract manufacturing; and more importantly, new smart off-grid functionalities developed and implemented by the Company which resulted in the elimination of complex and costly system components;
  • Operating expenses for the TFQ ended December 31, 2020 were $4,629,224, a decrease of $1,051,437 or 19% compared to the same period in 2019;
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the TFQ was $(3,590,506) as compared to $(4,157,728) for the previous TFQ—a 13.6% improvement resulting from improving gross margins, various cost reduction plans undertaken by the Company as well as government Covid-19 funding support.

Outlook

While Covid-19 clearly impacted Clear Blue’s 2020 results, certain key results indicate positive positions for growth in 2021:

  • Clear Blue’s gross margin in 2020 grew significantly from 22.4% in 2019 to 31.5% in 2020;
  • Clear Blue’s backlog going into 2021 was $975,664;
  • Recurring revenue growth is strong, led by the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering for Illumient in North America. In 2021, Clear Blue will extend its EaaS offering to its international telecom vertical, further accelerating the growth in recurring revenue;
  • Clear Blue’s investment in the telecom vertical and Africa is showing success, with many 2020 large rollout agreements moving forward including a project with forecasted sales of $5 million and over 400 sites, for a major infrastructure operator in Africa. With some of this order shipping in Q4, the remainder is forecasted to generate $3M in revenue in Q1 2021 compared to total revenue of $238,298 in Q1 2020, an 1100% increase in Q1 YoY;
  • Additionally, the large $1.45M order Nano-grid Power Packs for Orange S.A. in Cameroon, in partnership with NuRAN was announced in Q4 of 2020. NuRAN and Clear Blue will provide Rural Telecommunications systems and ongoing operational services in Cameroon to Orange S.A., one of the world’s largest mobile network operators.
