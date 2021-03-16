Clear Blue Technologies Announces 2020 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue of $2,504,446, Gross Margin of 27%, EBITDA of $(1,167,232)



TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the following highlights:

Key Financial Results (all figures in Canadian dollars)