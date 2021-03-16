REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive Officer

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved and ratified the Company's amended and restated investment policy (“Investment Policy”) to include the renewable energy sector as an area of investment focus for the Company. The shareholders also elected the board of directors, comprised of Mr. Johannes (Theo) van der Linde, Mr. Brendan Purdy, Mr. John Martin and Mr. Raghunath (Raghu) Kilambi.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or “ MOVE”) . The Company is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated February 8, 2021, were approved at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Following the Meeting, Mr. Joel Dumaresq resigned as the Company’s Chief Executive Office (“CEO”) and Mr. Kilambi was appointed as the CEO and President. Mr. Dumaresq will continue to serve as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Dumaresq for his many contributions to the Company while he served as its CEO.

Raghu Kilambi is an experienced technology investor and entrepreneur with over 25 years of global business experience in public and private investments, building businesses and creating shareholder value. He is currently CEO and CFO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., an investee company of Clean Power Capital Corp. He is also a co-founder and advisor to the USA SPAC : Goal Acquisitions Corp. Raghu's experience with investments in emerging technologies will be an asset for the Company as it continues to seek additional investment opportunities in the following industries, in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy that was approved and ratified at the Meeting: (i) renewable energy, which may include, without limitation, hydrogen & fuel cell technologies, wind power, solar power and geothermal power; and (ii) bio-medical, pharmaceutical, and naturopathic sectors, which may include medical or recreational cannabis.



He has raised over $1 billion of equity and debt capital for private and public companies in the USA and Canada and been involved in many M&A acquisitions and exits. Raghu’s experience includes operational management, financial reporting, corporate governance corporate finance, public offerings in USA, strategic acquisitions and investments, international business development and corporate restructuring in sectors including technology, telecom and clean technology.