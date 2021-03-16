WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages World-Renowned Paediatric Oncology Expert to Support Glioblastoma Programs for WPD101

Prof. Walker has over 40 years of medical experience in Paediatric Oncology and is a world-renowned expert in brain cancer. Throughout his career, Prof. Walker has led a number of brain tumor clinical trials and co-chaired the International Consortium of Childhood Low Grade Glioma 1997 - 2014. He co-chaired the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) working party to establish a network of children’s brain tumour treatment centres across the UK reporting in 1997. He helped to develop the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“WPD” or the “Company”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Paediatric Oncology expert, Prof. David Walker to support and develop preclinical and clinical programs for WPD101 in glioblastoma.

Since retiring from clinical practice, Prof. Walker continues to work in research at the University of Nottingham and at the Harley Street Children’s Hospital and medico-legal practice. Currently, he is an Emeritus Professor of Paediatric Oncology, Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre, at the University of Nottingham. His current research program seeks to develop methods for minimizing risk of cerebellar mutism syndrome, saving sight due to visual pathway glioma and chairing the recently launched Children’s Brain Tumour Drug Delivery Research Consortium to enhance awareness of CNS directed drug delivery as a priority for drug development.

Prof. Walker will be advising WPD with strategic decisions related to the development of WPD101 in glioblastoma. He will provide expertise and advise on preclinical studies necessary to move product to the clinical stage and to develop First in Human (FIM) protocols in adults and in children.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “We are thrilled to have the support and scientific expertise of Dr. David Walker as we continue progressing on our clinical trials for WP101 in the UK and Europe. He is an expert in his field, and his experience and deep-rooted knowledge of paediatric oncology will be invaluable as we further our studies and make important decisions to create the best possible outcomes, efficiencies and effectiveness of these trials.”