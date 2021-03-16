 

WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages World-Renowned Paediatric Oncology Expert to Support Glioblastoma Programs for WPD101

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Engages Investor Relations Firm to Drive Awareness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“WPD” or the “Company”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Paediatric Oncology expert, Prof. David Walker to support and develop preclinical and clinical programs for WPD101 in glioblastoma.

Prof. Walker has over 40 years of medical experience in Paediatric Oncology and is a world-renowned expert in brain cancer. Throughout his career, Prof. Walker has led a number of brain tumor clinical trials and co-chaired the International Consortium of Childhood Low Grade Glioma 1997 - 2014. He co-chaired the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) working party to establish a network of children’s brain tumour treatment centres across the UK reporting in 1997. He helped to develop the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

Since retiring from clinical practice, Prof. Walker continues to work in research at the University of Nottingham and at the Harley Street Children’s Hospital and medico-legal practice. Currently, he is an Emeritus Professor of Paediatric Oncology, Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre, at the University of Nottingham. His current research program seeks to develop methods for minimizing risk of cerebellar mutism syndrome, saving sight due to visual pathway glioma and chairing the recently launched Children’s Brain Tumour Drug Delivery Research Consortium to enhance awareness of CNS directed drug delivery as a priority for drug development.

Prof. Walker will be advising WPD with strategic decisions related to the development of WPD101 in glioblastoma. He will provide expertise and advise on preclinical studies necessary to move product to the clinical stage and to develop First in Human (FIM) protocols in adults and in children.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “We are thrilled to have the support and scientific expertise of Dr. David Walker as we continue progressing on our clinical trials for WP101 in the UK and Europe. He is an expert in his field, and his experience and deep-rooted knowledge of paediatric oncology will be invaluable as we further our studies and make important decisions to create the best possible outcomes, efficiencies and effectiveness of these trials.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages World-Renowned Paediatric Oncology Expert to Support Glioblastoma Programs for WPD101 Engages Investor Relations Firm to Drive AwarenessVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“WPD” or the “Company”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:39 Uhr
WPD Pharmaceuticals beauftragt weltbekannten Spezialisten für pädiatrische Onkologie mit der Arbeit an den Programmen zu WPD101 in der Glioblastom-Behandlung
24.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals kündigt Liefervereinbarung zu Berubicin für die bevorstehenden klinischen Studien an
24.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Berubicin Supply Agreement for the Upcoming Clinical Trials
18.02.21
WPD & CNS Pharmaceuticals: Positives Gutachten der Polnischen Zentralen Ethikkommission für die WPD-201-Studie und Genehmigung des Zentralen Institutionellen Prüfungsausschusses auf Studienebene für die CNS-201-Studie
18.02.21
WPD and CNS Pharmaceuticals Announce Positive Opinion of the Polish Central Ethics Committee for the WPD-201 Study and Central IRB Study Level Approval for the CNS-201 Study

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
3.125
News, news, news
18.04.20
24
Was die w:o Community heiß diskutiert: Zocken, wer zuerst den Corona-Killer hat: „ … zweifeln und gg