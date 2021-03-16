Iterum Therapeutics Appoints Beth P. Hecht to Board of Directors

“I want to thank Patrick for his leadership and steadfast support of Iterum since our founding in 2015. As the representative of one of Iterum’s founding venture capital firms, Patrick’s insights and experiences were invaluable in helping us build the solid foundation we now have,” said Corey Fishman, Iterum’s Chief Executive Officer.

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company” or “Iterum”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced the appointment of Beth P. Hecht to the Company’s Board of Directors replacing Patrick Heron, who announced he would be leaving the Board, effective as of March 12, 2021. Ms. Hecht will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Board.

Mr. Fishman continued, “I am very pleased to welcome Beth to the board at this important time for Iterum. Beth brings a wealth of extensive experiences from across the industry, and an in-depth understanding of commercial operations, regulatory, legal and compliance matters, as well as transactional experience that complements the expertise of our current board colleagues,” said Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer of Iterum Therapeutics plc. “As Iterum transitions from a development company to a commercial organization, we are looking forward to leveraging Beth’s diverse pharmaceutical experiences and collaborating with us to shape our strategic plans and advance our vision.”

“It’s an exciting time to join the Board of Iterum, and I’m looking forward to partnering with Iterum’s leadership as they work toward a bringing the first branded oral antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections to the market in over 20 years, addressing a very important women’s health issue,” said Beth Hecht.

Ms. Hecht currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS). She has over 25 years of experience as a corporate executive in the life science industry, most recently serving as Managing Director and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer for Auven Therapeutics, a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical private equity firm. Ms. Hecht is also a member of the Board of Directors of Neos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NEOS) where she chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee. Ms. Hecht is a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Law School and started her career as an attorney specializing in intellectual property and corporate transactions at Willkie Farr & Gallagher (NY) and then Kirkland & Ellis (NY). She has established and led legal, compliance, licensing, human resources, and security departments at companies including Durata Therapeutics, Sun Products, MedPointe Inc. (formerly known as Carter-Wallace Inc.), Warner Chilcott PLC, ChiRex Ltd., and Alpharma Inc.