Arena Minerals Closes $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co.

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) announces the closing of the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on February 4, 2021. The Company has issued an additional 25,236,278 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for additional proceeds of $1,261,813. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.15 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The shares, warrants and any shares issued upon the exercise of the warrants issued in this second tranche closing are subject to a hold period which expires March 16, 2021. With the closing of the first tranche which closed on March 15, the total raised in the financing was $2.8 million.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

GFL International Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. (“Ganfeng”; 1772.HK; OTCQX: GNENF), an established global lithium carbonate producer, has acquired a total of 39,525,596 Units for gross proceeds of $1,976,280 pursuant to the terms of the offering.

Arena also announces that 9,205,000 warrants with a strike price of $0.10 have recently been exercised for total proceeds of $920,500. An additional 36,795,000 unexercised warrants with a strike price of $0.10 expire on September 10, 2021. Considering this and the present closing, Ganfeng now owns 19% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Ganfeng is one of the world’s leading lithium manufacturers and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2018 when it raised US$ 440 million in an IPO. Ganfeng is a top three lithium compound producer, and the largest producer of lithium metal globally. Ganfeng has a strong presence in Argentina, including a 51% ownership in Minera Exar whom operates the Cauchari Lithium project in Jujuy province.

As a result of the non-brokered private placement, the exercise of warrants, previously held cash and cash equivalents, the Company is now well financed for the advancement of its drill ready lithium brine properties in Argentina and other corporate initiatives. The proceeds from the Offering will be used by Arena to develop its Antofalla lithium brine property in the puna region of Argentina, for potential acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes. Arena’s Antofalla properties comprise a total of 6,000 hectares covering a portion of the Antofalla salar located in Catamarca, Argentina. The properties are immediately south and adjacent to Albemarle Corporation’s similarly named Antofalla project.