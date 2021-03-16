 

ARTCELS Launches New Art Portfolio 'Millennials' With Banksy NFTs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 12:45  |  35   |   |   

Trailblazing digital art investments platform is set to target Millennial market offering shared blue-chip art ownership

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital art investments platform ARTCELS today announces the launch of their new blue-chip art portfolio 'Millennials' on 22 April 2021. Available to investors as share-based ownership using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it is backed by its own revolutionary Swiss-based cryptocurrency - ARTEM. The portfolio of artworks will also be exhibited in a specially curated show at HOFA Gallery for both investors and the public to enjoy.

The new portfolio features ultra-contemporary blue-chip artworks by coveted artists such as Banksy, Nina Chanel Abney, Jonas Wood, Josh Sperling, Yoshimoto Nara, and others. These artists have seen their works appreciate in value and demand-driven largely by the patronage of the millennial collectors who are boldly shaping the frontiers of the art market despite the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

 ARTCELS was originally launched in February 2020: 

  • ARTCELS is a pioneering asset-based tokenized art investment platform that uses NFTs, blockchain technology and cryptography to facilitate safe and secure investment in some of the most valuable blue-chip contemporary art on the market today.
  • The model provides state-of-the-art authentication at the point of sale and purchase while also allowing investor members to opt for partial and shared ownership in the artworks they carefully curate.
  • Through this flexible model, ARTCELS has opened the door for young and tech-savvy art enthusiasts to invest in and enjoy the phenomenal blue-chip contemporary artworks they broker.

ARTCELS' new portfolio 'Millennials' launches 22 April 2021:

  • Millennials marks a major step up for ARTCELS, which is looking to build on the sold-out success of their inaugural 'XXI' portfolio which closed on a record high, having attracted investors across multiple markets and won major plaudits for the innovative investment services and virtual art experiences they provide.
  • The price of a single 'Millennials' share is $1,000 USD and the portfolio opens with an initial offering of $250,000 USD, capped at 250 shares.
  • The ARTCELS team believes with 'Millennials' they will attract larger value commitments from member investors who stand to cash-in on significant returns as art remains one of the most secure investment options available.

Consisting mainly of single and limited-edition artworks, the 'Millennials' portfolio has been curated with an eye on collections that resonate with the millennial generation and a focus on Asian collectors. The inclusion of works by Banksy is certain to be yet another high note for 'Millennials' as the popular British artist remains very much a global art phenomenon. Admirers of Josh Sperling and Yoshimoto Nara, whose art has been exhibited in Hong Kong and Japan, and Jonas Wood, whose energetic and colourful paintings have featured on billboards and murals from New York to Los Angeles, will also find ARTCELS' new portfolio an attractive investment option.

Along with the opportunity to invest in lucrative portfolios of contemporary art, ARTCELS' members also benefit from a personalised online gallery, investor dashboard and in-platform social network, all accessible within the ARTCELS' mobile app.

Commenting on the new 'Millennials' portfolio, ARTCELS Co-Founder Elio D'Anna, said, "Our inaugural portfolio, 'XXI', which débuted in 2020, sold out quickly and was a resounding success, showcased in gallery and virtual exhibitions held in London, Los Angeles, and Mykonos for our members and the public to enjoy." 

He adds "So, in 2021, we're dreaming bigger and aiming higher with our new 'Millennials' portfolio. It represents the very best in contemporary art today and we are confident that our prospective and current investors will be exceedingly pleased by the quality of art they will get to enjoy and the potentially significant scale of their investment returns."

Contact:

Emma-Louise O'Neill 

emmalouise@artcels.com

+44 7515 136909 

Related Images

grin-reaper-by-banksy-credit.jpg
Grin Reaper by Banksy (credit ARTCELS / HOFA Gallery)
Screenprint in colours on wove paper, signed and dated (2005)



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARTCELS Launches New Art Portfolio 'Millennials' With Banksy NFTs Trailblazing digital art investments platform is set to target Millennial market offering shared blue-chip art ownership LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digital art investments platform ARTCELS today announces the launch of their new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA