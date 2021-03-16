CareView Communications Signs Amarillo VA Health Care System Under Agreement With Decisive Point Consulting Group

The CareView Patient Safety System uses an intelligent video monitoring solution, to include virtual bed rails, which utilizes video cameras in all patient rooms combined with sophisticated virtual motion detection software to indicate the likelihood of an upcoming patient fall. The CareView System facilitates continuous remote monitoring of patients by staff positioned at designated nursing stations to reduce the number of patient falls and increase overall patient safety.

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the signing of Amarillo VA Health Care System’s Community Living Center (“Amarillo VA”), Amarillo, Texas, under its recent partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group. Decisive Point Consulting Group contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The agreement with Amarillo VA was executed pursuant to the Company’s new revenue model following the expansion and modernization of its platform. CareView will install its latest Gen 5 hardware and software offerings, which includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, applications for use in ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units. CareView’s solution for reducing patient falls and increasing in-room patient safety, is a scalable design that delivers operational savings in any application.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with Amarillo VA and know that our products will address their needs to reduce patient falls and increase safety. We are looking forward to covering more VA hospitals through our new association with Decisive Point Consulting Group.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

