 

Nephros to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

16.03.2021, 12:45  |  40   |   |   

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. The conference will take place on March 23-25, 2021, and includes a Nephros company presentation and Q&A at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 23.

To register to attend the live presentation click the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rBYVMLR8RP6-JbQsQa1qOQ

To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with Nephros, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

Conference Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
www.pcgadvisory.com

Company Contact:
Andy Astor, President and CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com
www.nephros.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




