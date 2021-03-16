Colorado State University, Flint Animal Cancer Center Applies Sensus Healthcare’s SRT Non-Surgical Treatment to Animal Care

BOCA RATON, Fla, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS) , a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced today that the first canine patient was successfully treated with the company’s SRT-100 system. SRT-100 systems utilize Sensus Healthcare’s proprietary low-energy x-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT) that enables radiation therapy to target harder-to-reach lesions, such as those often found in animal patients.

The canine, an American bulldog, named Daisy, was treated at Flint Animal Cancer Center at the Colorado State University (CSU) James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Daisy was the first canine patient anywhere to be treated with the SRT-100. The agreement with the school calls for the development of protocols for SRT use and the publishing of clinical data.

Daisy was diagnosed with two small mast cell tumors, one on her muzzle and the other on her lower eyelid. Following six treatments supported by SRT-100, there was a reduction in the size of both masses, negating the need for surgery, with hair loss being the only notable side effect.

“This was the first opportunity we had to employ the Sensus Healthcare device. In the past, we have been limited with our treatment options, especially when the tumors were too small or unreachable for traditional radiation therapies, as was the case with Daisy,” said Dr. Tiffany Martin, radiation oncologist at the Flint Animal Cancer Center. “We expect to see a growing use of this technology to treat other superficial skin or oral cancers, potentially alongside intraoperative surgery to treat questionable surgical margins.”

John Heinrich, Ph.D., a member of the Sensus Healthcare board of directors and the key relationship contact with CSU, added, “We are pleased to hear of Daisy’s recovery and of the groundbreaking work by the team of oncologists and veterinarians at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Their work affirms the importance of our partnerships and how they continually expand our application potential and demonstrate the critical role of the SRT-100 in the treatment landscape.”