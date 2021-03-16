 

Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit

16.03.2021, 12:56  |  58   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Corporation”), has become aware that a legal proceeding in the Québec Superior Court (Class Actions Division) in the District of Montréal, has been issued initiating a proposed class action against the Corporation, certain of its current directors and officers, and the underwriters of Xebec’s December 2020 bought deal public offering of subscription receipts by way of short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”).

The claim alleges that Xebec would have made misrepresentations in its disclosure documents for Q3 2020 as well as the Prospectus with respect to revenue accounting practices and Xebec’s internal controls over financial reporting in violation of, among other things, sections 218, 221 and 225.8 of the Quebec Securities Act.

The Corporation believes it has conducted itself in accordance with all relevant securities laws and that the complaint against it is without merit.

https://www.xebecinc.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with five manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and four sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the merits of the class action complaint filed against the Corporation. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Xebec’s public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Wertpapier


Zeit
15.03.21
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New Zealand
12.03.21
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
11.03.21
Xebec to Announce Q4 and Year End 2020 Results on March 25 and Host Investor Webinar
24.02.21
Xebec Announces $59M in Credit Facilities from National Bank of Canada
22.02.21
Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec
16.02.21
Xebec Launches Hydrogen Supply Strategy in the United Kingdom

