 

Two Tech Trends To Watch As The U.S. Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biden recently proposed a new $2 trillion "master plan" to revive the economy, and it could have unintended consequences. While some expect it would disrupt the $700 billion oil and gas industry…Many believe it will trigger a "green boom," sending EV companies soaring for gains that could match those seen by Tesla and others in 2020.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS)

This $2 trillion plan is one of the few things that both Democrats and Republicans have agreed on in recent years...And with the EU already spending billions on grants to fund development in this industry overseas, the green president is not to be outdone back in the United States.

That's why USA Today says, "Electric vehicles are the future."

The New York Times says, "Electric cars are coming, and fast."

And ABC News says this is why "2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for EVs."

We've already seen major gains throughout 2020 across the EV industry. The electric van and bus company, Workhorse, saw shares jump for extraordinary 551% gains in 2020. Tesla soared 740% on its way to becoming one of the most valuable stocks on the market. And electric charging company, Blink Charging, saw eye-popping gains of 1,740% last year.

The surge in interest for EVs is unprecedented, and it's paid off big for the companies making bold, innovative moves in the industry. But now, as Biden takes office and gets prepared to unleash a $2 trillion boom...Investors are looking to companies in industries related to electric vehicles.

Here are two EV related trends that could dominate 2021: 

The Sustainable Ecosystem

Facedrive (FD,FDVRF) has seen success already over the last year. But recent news shows things may be just starting to heat up for this green company from Canada. Late last year, they acquired the EV subscription company, Steer, buying it from the largest clean energy producer in the United States.

Steer's subscription model has the potential to flip the traditional car ownership model on its head. Using this innovative new service, subscribers can rent an EV whenever they need it - and at a tiny fraction of the price it would cost to buy one outright.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two Tech Trends To Watch As The U.S. Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Biden recently proposed a new $2 trillion "master plan" to revive the economy, and it could have unintended consequences. While some expect it would disrupt the $700 billion oil and gas industry…Many believe it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Microba Life Sciences partners with Unilever to target sleep through the gut microbiome
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
mHealth Apps Market Size to Reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026 at CAGR 18.4% | Valuates Reports
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA