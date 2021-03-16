Yeti Cycles Inspires Adventure With New Store on BigCommerce

“Some of the most competitive riders in the world race mountain bikes from Yeti and the most effective way for us to market our products is for shoppers to see the bikes in action. We were in a constant battle with our old site just trying to get new products and campaigns uploaded,” said Matt Hicks, senior technology manager at Yeti Cycles. “ZaneRay and BigCommerce have enabled our marketing team to consistently update the site, without the constant support of a developer. We can now deliver rich content that simultaneously delights and educates visitors while guiding them through a streamlined end-to-end shopping experience.”

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced Yeti Cycles has successfully launched its new online store on BigCommerce. Known for pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a mountain bike, Yeti tasked its agency partner The ZaneRay Group with designing a highly functional online store that reflects the stunning experiences that can only happen on a Yeti.

By selecting a composable architecture through BigCommerce’s headless commerce solution to power the new Yeti Cycles site, ZaneRay combined the superior design capabilities that only a robust Content Management System (CMS) can provide with the stability and advanced commerce functionality built natively into the BigCommerce platform. With Prismic CMS supporting the front-end experience, designers used Yeti’s world-class imagery to produce animations and immersive brand experiences that are difficult to achieve using any out-of-the box templates or solutions.

“Once we determined a headless approach was best for the Yeti Cycles site, we quickly landed on BigCommerce as the ideal platform partner for the project,” said Kirk Cornelius, strategic director at The ZaneRay Group. “BigCommerce has emerged as a leader in headless commerce by prioritizing the framework in product development and making APIs available for the majority of its catalog features. Yeti Cycles has already seen a significant increase in online sales, which the marketing team attributes to the ability to merchandise and market products using core BigCommerce functionality.”

While Yeti Cycles sells premium apparel, parts and gear through its consumer site, its behind-the-scenes Pro and B2B ecommerce stores are where retailers and racing teams acquire the bikes. Organizing complex product and bike customization data, then connecting it to all the applications that use it, is a monumental task. Supported by the API-forward Open SaaS solutions from BigCommerce, Yeti Cycles now has properly integrated back-end systems, enabling the team to make informed site adjustments based on data-driven insights.

Since the launch of the new site on BigCommerce, Yeti Cycles has seen a 55.9 percent year-over-year increase in users, a 44.6 percent increase in sessions and a 34.8 percent increase in pageviews. Using the design system and reusable components provided by ZaneRay and the product data and no-code, easy-to-use functionality from BigCommerce, the Yeti Cycles team can now build new pages and digital experiences within minutes instead of days. Leveraging the benefits of a composable architecture through a headless front-end experience has allowed Yeti Cycles to move forward efficiently and quickly, and has well-positioned them to support any future growth needs.

For a deeper look at the success Yeti Cycles has seen since launching on BigCommerce, visit www.bigcommerce.com/case-study/yeti-cycles/.

