 

Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces Preferred Position for EYSUVIS on Cigna

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that Cigna has added EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% as a preferred brand on its commercial formulary, effective May 15, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of EYSUVIS to Cigna’s preferred formulary, reflecting a significant expansion of our commercial coverage and important progress toward our goal of securing broad patient access,” said Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to continuing to engage with other commercial and Medicare Part D health plans as we execute on our strategy to optimize coverage, with the goal of delivering EYSUVIS as the preferred prescription therapy for the millions of people in the United States who suffer from dry eye disease flares.”

EYSUVIS was approved in October 2020 as the first and only prescription therapy indicated specifically for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. EYSUVIS became commercially available in the United States in January 2021 and is available through both national and regional U.S. pharmaceutical distribution centers, as well as local retail pharmacies or home delivery.

About EYSUVIS

EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% is approved for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. EYSUVIS utilizes Kala's proprietary AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate (LE) into target tissue of the ocular surface. EYSUVIS was approved by the FDA on October 26, 2020. Kala believes that EYSUVIS' broad mechanism of action, rapid onset of relief of both signs and symptoms, favorable tolerability and safety profile and the potential to be complementary to existing therapies, offer a differentiated product profile for the treatment of dry eye disease, including the management of dry eye flares.

EYSUVIS Important Safety Information

EYSUVIS, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures. The initial prescription and each renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification, such as slit lamp biomicroscopy, and, where appropriate, fluorescein staining. Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, as well as defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Corticosteroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. Renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient and evaluation of the IOP. Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation. Use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. In acute purulent conditions, corticosteroids may mask infection or enhance existing infection. Use of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular corticosteroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex). Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local corticosteroid application. Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a corticosteroid has been used or is in use. The most common adverse drug reaction following the use of EYSUVIS for two weeks was instillation site pain, which was reported in 5% of patients.

