Quotient Partners with Peapod Digital Labs to Launch Industry-First Promotion Amplification Tool to Maximize Temporary Price Reductions through Automated Digital Media

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced today the launch of a new promotion amplification tool as part of its Retailer Performance Media Platform. Promotion amplification is the latest innovation under this platform to make promotions and savings more easily accessible to all consumers. Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, eCommerce and commercial engine, Peapod Digital Labs, partnered with Quotient to spearhead the solution and Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, which together comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast, are the first to offer it through their retail media platform, AD Retail Media.

“Our new promotion amplification tool provides consumers with increased access to savings, delivering more value at a time when many need it most. Since temporary price reductions (TPRs) will be more easily accessible digitally, consumers can plan purchases better as they continue to gravitate toward a new, mixed mode of shopping—both in-store and online,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder of Quotient. “We’re excited to bring to market such a valuable new tool, building on our successful Retailer Performance Media Platform and expanding it to address evolving consumer needs.”

The industry-pioneering promotion amplification tool—for which Quotient has filed a patent—combines retailer point-of-sale and loyalty card data with weekly retailer TPR pricing feeds to target and automate digital media to the right audiences at the right time. This triggers programmatic digital media on Quotient’s media platform that includes the accurate and specific information for each promotion and leverages flexible, custom creative from the brand. Media is delivered to granular audiences to amplify the TPR that the advertiser is offering that week, only while it is available. Performance of the amplified TPR can be tracked through to the impact on sales.

“As we think about serving omnichannel customers, we have an even greater opportunity to connect customers to savings by delivering them through all the channels customers are shopping,” said Mark Williamson, Vice President and Head of Media Partnerships for Peapod Digital Labs. “As more consumers turn to digital solutions for their shopping needs, this new promotion amplification tool, which we are proud to pioneer with Quotient, enables Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands and their CPG partners to communicate time-sensitive savings to shoppers when and where they are most engaged. This results in a win-win, helping customers save more and boosting incremental sales. It’s a very exciting step forward for the industry and for customers.”