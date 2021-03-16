 

Quotient Partners with Peapod Digital Labs to Launch Industry-First Promotion Amplification Tool to Maximize Temporary Price Reductions through Automated Digital Media

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced today the launch of a new promotion amplification tool as part of its Retailer Performance Media Platform. Promotion amplification is the latest innovation under this platform to make promotions and savings more easily accessible to all consumers. Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, eCommerce and commercial engine, Peapod Digital Labs, partnered with Quotient to spearhead the solution and Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, which together comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast, are the first to offer it through their retail media platform, AD Retail Media.

“Our new promotion amplification tool provides consumers with increased access to savings, delivering more value at a time when many need it most. Since temporary price reductions (TPRs) will be more easily accessible digitally, consumers can plan purchases better as they continue to gravitate toward a new, mixed mode of shopping—both in-store and online,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder of Quotient. “We’re excited to bring to market such a valuable new tool, building on our successful Retailer Performance Media Platform and expanding it to address evolving consumer needs.”

The industry-pioneering promotion amplification tool—for which Quotient has filed a patent—combines retailer point-of-sale and loyalty card data with weekly retailer TPR pricing feeds to target and automate digital media to the right audiences at the right time. This triggers programmatic digital media on Quotient’s media platform that includes the accurate and specific information for each promotion and leverages flexible, custom creative from the brand. Media is delivered to granular audiences to amplify the TPR that the advertiser is offering that week, only while it is available. Performance of the amplified TPR can be tracked through to the impact on sales.

“As we think about serving omnichannel customers, we have an even greater opportunity to connect customers to savings by delivering them through all the channels customers are shopping,” said Mark Williamson, Vice President and Head of Media Partnerships for Peapod Digital Labs. “As more consumers turn to digital solutions for their shopping needs, this new promotion amplification tool, which we are proud to pioneer with Quotient, enables Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands and their CPG partners to communicate time-sensitive savings to shoppers when and where they are most engaged. This results in a win-win, helping customers save more and boosting incremental sales. It’s a very exciting step forward for the industry and for customers.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient Partners with Peapod Digital Labs to Launch Industry-First Promotion Amplification Tool to Maximize Temporary Price Reductions through Automated Digital Media Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced today the launch of a new promotion amplification tool as part of its Retailer Performance Media Platform. Promotion amplification is the latest innovation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Quotient Builds Business Momentum with Industry Shift to Digital
01.03.21
Quotient Technology to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
17.02.21
Quotient Announces Agreement to Power In-Lane Digital Promotions for Major Drug Retailer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
3
Quotient Technology Inc - Plattform für In-Store-Point-of-Sale