 

Jabil Posts Second Quarter Results; Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

“Our second quarter performance was outstanding,” said CEO Mark Mondello. “The combination of broad end-market strength, more favorable product mix, and excellent operational execution by the team allowed us to deliver $285 million in core operating income on revenue of $6.8 billion,” he added.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Net revenue: $6.8 billion
  • Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 26 percent
  • Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) year-on-year revenue decrease: 1 percent
  • U.S. GAAP operating income: $236.4 million
  • U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $0.99
  • Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $284.6 million
  • Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $1.27

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook:

• Net revenue

 

$6.6 billion to $7.2 billion

• U.S. GAAP operating income

 

$188 million to $238 million

• U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$0.69 to $0.89 per diluted share

• Core operating income (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

$220 million to $270 million

• Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

$0.90 to $1.10 per diluted share

• Total company revenue

 

Increase 9 percent year-on-year

Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Outlook:

“I’m extremely confident in our plan moving forward, which is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and accelerated momentum in many of the end-markets we serve. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the balance of the year. We now expect FY21 to deliver revenue in the range of $28.5 billion and core EPS of approximately $5,” added Mondello.

____________________

(1) Core operating income and core diluted earnings per share exclude anticipated adjustments of $12.0 million for amortization of intangibles (or $0.08 per diluted share), $17.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and related charges (or $0.11 per diluted share) and $3.0 million for restructuring, severance and related charges (or $0.02 per diluted share).

(Definitions: “U.S. GAAP” means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Jabil defines core operating income as U.S. GAAP operating income less amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges and business interruption and impairment charges, net plus other components of net periodic benefit cost. Jabil defines core earnings as U.S. GAAP net income before amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, acquisition and integration charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges, business interruption and impairment charges, net, loss on securities, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges. Jabil defines core diluted earnings per share as core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under U.S. GAAP. Jabil defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash receipts on sold receivables less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment). Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. See the accompanying reconciliation of Jabil’s core operating income to its U.S. GAAP operating income, its calculation of core earnings and core diluted earnings per share to its U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share and additional information in the supplemental information.)

Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our anticipated financial results for our second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and our guidance for future financial performance in our third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (including, net revenue, total company revenue, U.S. GAAP operating income, U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share, core operating income (Non-GAAP), core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) results and the components thereof, including but not limited to amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, and restructuring, severance and related charges) and in fiscal year 2021 (including revenue, and core earnings per share. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our determination as we finalize our financial results for our second quarter of fiscal year 2021 that our financial results and conditions differ from our current preliminary unaudited numbers set forth herein; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations, sites, customers and supply chain; managing growth effectively; our dependence on a limited number of customers; competitive challenges affecting our customers; managing rapid declines or increases in customer demand and other related customer challenges that may occur; risks arising from relationships with emerging companies; changes in technology; our ability to introduce new business models or programs requiring implementation of new competencies; competition; transportation issues; our ability to maintain our engineering, technological and manufacturing expertise; retaining key personnel; our ability to purchase components efficiently and reliance on a limited number of suppliers for critical components; risks associated with international sales and operations; our ability to achieve expected profitability from acquisitions; risk arising from our restructuring activities; issues involving our information systems, including security issues; regulatory risks (including the expense of complying, or failing to comply, with applicable regulations; risk arising from design or manufacturing defects; and intellectual property risk); financial risks (including customers or suppliers who become financially troubled; turmoil in financial markets; tax risks; credit rating risks; risks of exposure to debt; currency fluctuations; energy prices; and asset impairment); changes in financial accounting standards or policies; and risk of natural disaster, climate change or other global events. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Jabil provides supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures in this release to facilitate evaluation of Jabil’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain amounts that are included in the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, do not have standard meanings and may vary from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management believes these “core” financial measures are useful measures that facilitate evaluation of the past and future performance of Jabil’s ongoing operations on a comparable basis.

Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flows to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. Among other uses, management uses non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, assess business performance and as a factor in determining certain employee performance when determining incentive compensation. The Company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from core earnings and core diluted earnings per share based upon evaluation of the statutory tax treatment and the applicable tax rate of the jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain jurisdictions where the Company does not expect to realize a tax benefit (due to existing tax incentives or a history of operating losses or other factors resulting in a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets), a reduced or 0% tax rate is applied. Detailed definitions of certain of the core financial measures are included above under “Definitions” and a reconciliation of the disclosed core financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Supplemental Data” at the end of this release.

Meeting and Replay Information: Jabil will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

 

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

August 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

838,099

 

 

$

1,393,557

 

Accounts receivable, net

3,062,742

 

 

2,847,743

 

Contract assets

993,363

 

 

1,104,700

 

Inventories, net

3,558,970

 

 

3,131,783

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

690,479

 

 

657,102

 

Total current assets

9,143,653

 

 

9,134,885

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,696,373

 

 

3,665,312

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

365,043

 

 

362,847

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

924,049

 

 

906,723

 

Deferred income taxes

154,706

 

 

165,407

 

Other assets

210,339

 

 

162,242

 

Total assets

$

14,494,163

 

 

$

14,397,416

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt

$

50,197

 

 

$

50,194

 

Accounts payable

5,644,359

 

 

5,687,038

 

Accrued expenses

3,037,158

 

 

3,211,528

 

Current operating lease liabilities

110,663

 

 

110,723

 

Total current liabilities

8,842,377

 

 

9,059,483

 

Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments

2,679,819

 

 

2,678,288

 

Other liabilities

305,410

 

 

268,925

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

306,044

 

 

302,035

 

Income tax liabilities

161,416

 

 

148,629

 

Deferred income taxes

97,155

 

 

114,657

 

Total liabilities

12,392,221

 

 

12,572,017

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

267

 

 

264

 

Additional paid-in capital

2,488,366

 

 

2,413,616

 

Retained earnings

2,368,012

 

 

2,040,922

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,270

)

 

(34,168

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,763,214

)

 

(2,609,250

)

Total Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity

2,089,161

 

 

1,811,384

 

Noncontrolling interests

12,781

 

 

14,015

 

Total equity

2,101,942

 

 

1,825,399

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

14,494,163

 

 

$

14,397,416

 

 

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

Net revenue

$

6,828,546

 

 

$

6,125,083

 

 

$

14,661,075

 

 

$

13,630,781

 

Cost of revenue

6,258,621

 

 

5,694,958

 

 

13,456,590

 

 

12,646,817

 

Gross profit

569,925

 

 

430,125

 

 

1,204,485

 

 

983,964

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

305,942

 

 

285,024

 

 

608,694

 

 

613,923

 

Research and development

9,368

 

 

11,290

 

 

17,486

 

 

22,060

 

Amortization of intangibles

11,639

 

 

13,577

 

 

23,094

 

 

29,717

 

Restructuring, severance and related charges

6,626

 

 

29,604

 

 

4,911

 

 

74,855

 

Operating income

236,350

 

 

90,630

 

 

550,300

 

 

243,409

 

Impairment on securities

 

 

12,205

 

 

 

 

12,205

 

Interest and other, net

27,812

 

 

49,348

 

 

56,355

 

 

99,487

 

Income before income tax

208,538

 

 

29,077

 

 

493,945

 

 

131,717

 

Income tax expense

56,184

 

 

31,658

 

 

140,584

 

 

93,584

 

Net income (loss)

152,354

 

 

(2,581

)

 

353,361

 

 

38,133

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

700

 

 

702

 

 

1,265

 

 

994

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Jabil Inc.

$

151,654

 

 

$

(3,283

)

 

$

352,096

 

 

$

37,139

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.01

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

2.34

 

 

$

0.24

 

Diluted

$

0.99

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

2.30

 

 

$

0.24

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

150,257

 

 

152,058

 

 

150,206

 

 

152,579

 

Diluted

152,975

 

 

152,058

 

 

153,051

 

 

156,171

 

 

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

353,361

 

 

$

38,133

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

420,416

 

 

402,347

 

Restructuring and related charges

3,036

 

 

33,061

 

Recognition of stock-based compensation expense and related charges

57,354

 

 

45,332

 

Deferred income taxes

(8,330

)

 

3,087

 

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts

5,313

 

 

10,185

 

Other, net

15,489

 

 

13,838

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets acquired:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(200,130

)

 

424,971

 

Contract assets

123,258

 

 

(63,302

)

Inventories

(421,255

)

 

(279,664

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(31,279

)

 

(62,881

)

Other assets

(20,688

)

 

(8,438

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(210,600

)

 

(472,503

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

85,945

 

 

84,166

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(661,153

)

 

(448,765

)

Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment

266,725

 

 

36,624

 

Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash

(49,394

)

 

(141,195

)

Other, net

(3,367

)

 

(2,013

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(447,189

)

 

(555,349

)

Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:

 

 

 

Borrowings under debt agreements

379,111

 

 

5,063,358

 

Payments toward debt agreements

(392,878

)

 

(4,835,697

)

Payments to acquire treasury stock

(131,995

)

 

(168,660

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(25,879

)

 

(26,280

)

Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

20,354

 

 

16,179

 

Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock

(21,969

)

 

(23,010

)

Other, net

(15,999

)

 

(11,617

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(189,255

)

 

14,273

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(4,959

)

 

(9,688

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(555,458

)

 

(466,598

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,393,557

 

 

1,163,343

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

838,099

 

 

$

696,745

 

 

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

Operating income (U.S. GAAP)

$

236,350

 

 

$

90,630

 

 

$

550,300

 

 

$

243,409

 

Amortization of intangibles

11,639

 

 

13,577

 

 

23,094

 

 

29,717

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related charges

23,813

 

 

15,109

 

 

57,354

 

 

45,332

 

Restructuring, severance and related charges

6,626

 

 

29,604

 

 

4,911

 

 

74,855

 

Distressed customer charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,963

 

Net periodic benefit cost (1)

5,723

 

 

2,776

 

 

11,316

 

 

4,601

 

Business interruption and impairment charges, net

(806

)

 

 

 

(806

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration charges

1,261

 

 

7,752

 

 

3,374

 

 

23,886

 

Adjustments to operating income

48,256

 

 

68,818

 

 

99,243

 

 

193,354

 

Core operating income (Non-GAAP)

$

284,606

 

 

$

159,448

 

 

$

649,543

 

 

$

436,763

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP)

$

151,654

 

 

$

(3,283

)

 

$

352,096

 

 

$

37,139

 

Adjustments to operating income

48,256

 

 

68,818

 

 

99,243

 

 

193,354

 

Impairment on securities

 

 

12,205

 

 

 

 

12,205

 

Net periodic benefit cost (1)

(5,723

)

 

(2,776

)

 

(11,316

)

 

(4,601

)

Adjustments for taxes

(553

)

 

3,091

 

 

(1,148

)

 

3,588

 

Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

193,634

 

 

$

78,055

 

 

$

438,875

 

 

$

241,685

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (U.S. GAAP)

$

0.99

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

2.30

 

 

$

0.24

 

Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

2.87

 

 

$

1.55

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP)

152,975

 

 

152,058

 

 

153,051

 

 

156,171

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)

152,975

 

 

155,714

 

 

153,051

 

 

156,171

 

____________________

(1)

Following the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) (“ASU 2017-07”), pension service cost is recognized in cost of revenue and all other components of net periodic benefit cost, including return on plan assets, are presented in other expense. We are reclassifying the pension components in other expense to core operating income as we assess operating performance, inclusive of all components of net periodic benefit cost, with the related revenue. There is no impact to core earnings or diluted core earnings per share for this adjustment.

 

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended

 

February 28, 2021

 

February 29, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)

$

85,945

 

 

$

84,166

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(661,153

)

 

(448,765

)

Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment

266,725

 

 

36,624

 

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(308,483

)

 

$

(327,975

)

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jabil Posts Second Quarter Results; Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021. “Our second quarter performance was outstanding,” said CEO Mark Mondello. “The combination of broad end-market strength, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Jabil investiert weltweit in Papierverpackungslösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit im Verbrauchsgüterbereich
11.03.21
Jabil Announces Global Investment in Paper Packaging Solutions to Meet Heightened CPG Sustainability Demand
04.03.21
Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering
02.03.21
Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement Set
18.02.21
Jabil Receives FDA Clearance for Made in USA Protective Face Masks