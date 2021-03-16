 

Tiger Woods Inks Long-Term Exclusive Deal with 2K

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021   

2K made a hole in one today by announcing the Company has agreed to an exclusive, long-term partnership with Tiger Woods, one of the most iconic and celebrated figures in golf history. In addition, 2K announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., developers of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful PGA TOUR 2K21, as well as The Golf Club franchise. The acquisition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of both deals were not disclosed.

Tiger Woods’ resume includes 15 major championship wins; 82 PGA TOUR victories; 11-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year; lowest career scoring average and tied for the most career wins in PGA TOUR history, among many other accolades. He is recognized as one of the greatest golfers of all time and is heralded among the most prolific athletes in the sporting world.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” said Tiger Woods in January. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Woods’ partnership with 2K includes rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA TOUR 2K franchise, as well as any other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term. Woods will play an active role in the video game landscape as an Executive Director and consultant with PGA TOUR 2K, while 2K will also partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which provides award-winning STEM curricula and college-access programs to offer underserved students the tools needed to thrive in school and beyond.

