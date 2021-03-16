DXC Technology Commences Tender Offers and Issues Notices of Redemptions
DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today the commencement of an offer (the “tender offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”). As of March 16, 2021, there were $274,470,000 aggregate principal amount of DXC Notes and $170,795,000 aggregate principal amount of CSC Notes outstanding.
The tender offers are being made pursuant to an offer to purchase, dated March 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and a notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). The tender offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT March 22, 2021, unless earlier terminated or extended by the Company (as may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time.
Holders of Notes that are validly tendered and accepted at or prior to the Expiration Time, or who deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and subsequently deliver such Notes, each in accordance with the instructions described in the Tender Offer Documents, will be eligible to receive the consideration (as described below), plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), subject to satisfaction or waiver of the general conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. The Settlement Date is expected to be March 23, 2021, the Guaranteed Delivery Time (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) is expected to be 5:00 p.m. EDT March 24, 2021, and the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) is expected to be March 25, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the tender offers. Notes purchased pursuant to the tender offers will be cancelled.
The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offers.
