DXC Technology Commences Tender Offers and Issues Notices of Redemptions

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today the commencement of an offer (the “tender offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”). As of March 16, 2021, there were $274,470,000 aggregate principal amount of DXC Notes and $170,795,000 aggregate principal amount of CSC Notes outstanding.

The tender offers are being made pursuant to an offer to purchase, dated March 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and a notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). The tender offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT March 22, 2021, unless earlier terminated or extended by the Company (as may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time.