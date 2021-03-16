QAD India Wins Global HR Excellence Award for Organizations with Best Employee Relations Practices

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that QAD India has won a Global HR Excellence award for Best Employee Relations Practices presented by World HRD Congress.

QAD wins Global HR Excellence Award for Organizations with Best Employee Relations Practices. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are proud to receive the Global HR Excellence Award for Organizations with Best Employee Relations Practices," said QAD Senior VP and Chief People Officer Kaye Swanson. "Acknowledgment from the Council, for our OneQAD framework; our QAD Cares program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and, for the promotion throughout the organization of our Core Values – Clarity, Unity, and Agility, is gratifying. Additionally, the award validates that our talent development strategies, reward and recognition, employee experience, and emphasis on diversity and inclusion help our employees accelerate their performance and drive to deliver a superior customer experience."

The Times Ascent Presents 29th Edition of the World HRD Congress and Awards 2021 were presented Feb. 16 during an award ceremony at the Taj Lands Ends, Mumbai. The awards recognize the Best of the Best in Human Resources. In addition to the Global HR Excellence Award, QAD Senior Human Resources Manager Rupali Mahadik won an HR Super Achiever (India) award recognizing her as a thought leader in Human Resources. QAD was recognized last year as one of India's "Dream Companies to Work for" at World HRD Congress 2020.

Launched in 1992, the annual World HRD Congress reviews evolving trends in human resource management and provides practitioners with opportunities to acquire skills and maximize competencies that are crucial in today's fast-paced business environment. World HRD Congress brings together over 1,800 human resource professionals from more than 133 countries.

Based in Santa Barbara, California, QAD provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and services for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial manufacturing industries. Its India operations were founded in October 2005 and was recently expanded to help service the increasingly important Asia Pacific market, and especially India’s rapidly-growing automotive industry.