Amtech Reports New Orders for Its High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today that it has received orders for multiple Bruce high temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Furnaces (BDF) from a leading European semiconductor manufacturer in the power semiconductor sector. The units will ship in the second half of fiscal 2021.

“Our BDF-300 is the market leader in high temperature 300mm horizontal diffusion furnaces. Customers trust the reliable performance of the Bruce platform,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “Products offered by Amtech’s subsidiaries cover many aspects of power semi manufacturing. Power semiconductors are a key enabling technology for high growth future applications, including the adoption of electric vehicles and increased electronics content across multiple industries,” added Mr. Whang.