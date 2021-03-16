 

Amtech Reports New Orders for Its High Temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today that it has received orders for multiple Bruce high temperature Clustered 300mm Horizontal Diffusion Furnaces (BDF) from a leading European semiconductor manufacturer in the power semiconductor sector. The units will ship in the second half of fiscal 2021.

“Our BDF-300 is the market leader in high temperature 300mm horizontal diffusion furnaces. Customers trust the reliable performance of the Bruce platform,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “Products offered by Amtech’s subsidiaries cover many aspects of power semi manufacturing. Power semiconductors are a key enabling technology for high growth future applications, including the adoption of electric vehicles and increased electronics content across multiple industries,” added Mr. Whang.

BTU International, with its Bruce Diffusion Furnace is a market leader in Clustered 300mm horizontal thermal reactor (HTR) diffusion furnaces for the power semiconductor industry with over 100 reactor tubes installed, offering proven technology for high temperature applications. These horizontal diffusion furnaces are fully automated and 300mm SEMI compliant, with multi-process production flexibility. BTU’s customer portfolio also includes several market-leading customers in the 300mm and 200mm power semiconductor market.

For more information, visit www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech’s equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide (“SiC”), sapphire and silicon. The Company’s thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech’s products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

09.03.21
Amtech Announces Record New Orders for Advanced Reflow Systems