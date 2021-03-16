 

Dynatrace expands strategic collaboration with Microsoft

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft. As part of this, Dynatrace now delivers its observability platform for purchase through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This means Microsoft customers can now easily implement Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability for their Microsoft Azure and hybrid-cloud environments through a streamlined process covering everything from procurement to automated deployment and configuration.

The collaboration also includes joint go-to-market activities, including:

  • Microsoft Azure customers can now use their committed Azure spend to purchase Dynatrace.
  • Microsoft and Dynatrace are engaging in joint marketing, including events, sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops.
  • Microsoft and Dynatrace will provide their sales representatives with co-selling incentives to encourage a simple, unified go-to-market motion.

“We are pleased that Dynatrace has made their observability platform available in the Azure Marketplace, so customers can easily implement automatic and intelligent observability for their Azure and hybrid-cloud environments,” said Casey McGee, Vice President of Global ISV Sales at Microsoft. “The Dynatrace platform enables customers’ business transformation by providing real-time information about application performance and security, underlying infrastructure, and user experiences, so they can focus on driving innovation and delivering new value.”

“We designed the Dynatrace platform to enable the largest organizations in the world to accelerate their digital transformations,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Together with Microsoft, we’re making it even easier for our joint customers to build, deploy, and grow applications in Azure and hybrid environments at scale. In addition to the metrics, logs, and traces of observability, our unique approach unifies AIOps and continuous automation to help organizations innovate faster and achieve better business results with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to get started with Dynatrace today. To learn more about how Dynatrace complements and enhances Microsoft Azure, visit the Dynatrace website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace expands strategic collaboration with Microsoft Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft. As part of this, Dynatrace now delivers its observability platform for purchase through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Dynatrace Recognized by AWS for Experience and Expertise in Applied AI

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
9
Dynatrace