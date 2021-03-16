 

VMware Broadens Multi-Cloud Management Support to Address Customer Flexibility and Choice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced innovations across its cloud management portfolio spanning CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The new and enhanced capabilities will further enable customers to monitor, better secure, optimize, and automate their growing number of VMware Cloud and native public cloud services.

“Enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud approach for choice and flexibility but face the challenge of deploying, managing and better securing their apps across clouds,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management, VMware. “VMware makes this complexity of managing clouds invisible. By providing consistent costing, security, governance, operations and service automation across clouds, VMware enables customers to achieve higher application and business agility.”

Enhanced IT Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Value via Self-Service Multi-Cloud

VMware vRealize Automation 8.4 will deliver new and enhanced capabilities to support customers’ needs for modern self-service multi-cloud infrastructure, intelligent network automation, and event-driven configuration automation. This new release will feature tighter integration with open source innovations from the Salt Project as well as advanced multi-cloud provisioning and governance across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and VMware Cloud. Key features will include:

  • Enhanced Public Cloud Provisioning Support: Will provide customers with enhanced public cloud provisioning support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. For Microsoft Azure, this release will include support for existing availability sets, custom images from an Azure image gallery, and Azure disk encryption sets. For Google Cloud, this release will support sole-tenant provisioning.
  • Enhanced vRealize Automation SaltStack Config Integration: Powered by the Salt Project, customers will benefit from simplified installation, set-up, and deployment of vRealize Automation SaltStack Config via tighter integration with vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager.
  • Expanded Network Automation with NSX-T Migration Support: Will further help NSX customers to simplify and accelerate migrations from NSX for vSphere (NSX-V) to NSX-T environments via the enhanced vRealize Automation Migration Assistant tool.
  • Enhanced Self-Service Automation for VMware Cloud on AWS: VMware vRealize Automation Cloud integration with VMware Cloud on AWS will enable VMware Cloud on AWS customers to activate vRealize Automation Cloud with a single click and help automate the setup of the necessary cloud resources. Customers will also be able to use vRealize Automation to automate VMware Cloud on AWS security groups.

Improved Multi-Cloud Operations via Increased Support for Clouds and Apps

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VMware Broadens Multi-Cloud Management Support to Address Customer Flexibility and Choice VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced innovations across its cloud management portfolio spanning CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The new and enhanced capabilities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
VMware Evolves Developer and AI-Ready Infrastructure to Advance Digital Business
25.02.21
VMware Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
17.02.21
VMware to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
23
VMWare - Cloud-Computing-Profiteur?