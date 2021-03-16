VMware Broadens Multi-Cloud Management Support to Address Customer Flexibility and Choice

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced innovations across its cloud management portfolio spanning CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The new and enhanced capabilities will further enable customers to monitor, better secure, optimize, and automate their growing number of VMware Cloud and native public cloud services.

“Enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud approach for choice and flexibility but face the challenge of deploying, managing and better securing their apps across clouds,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management, VMware. “VMware makes this complexity of managing clouds invisible. By providing consistent costing, security, governance, operations and service automation across clouds, VMware enables customers to achieve higher application and business agility.”