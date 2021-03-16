II-VI Incorporated Provides Detail on Proposed Equity Investment from Bain Capital

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today provided additional information on the terms of Bain Capital’s proposed equity investment in the Company.



Under the terms of the proposed investment, the Company will enter into an investment agreement with funds affiliated with Bain Capital (the “Investor” and the agreement, the “Investment Agreement”), pursuant to which the Investor will purchase: