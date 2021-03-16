GTT Announces Leaders for Americas and Europe Divisions

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the appointment of Dave Salustri as Division President, Americas and Tom Homer as Division President, Europe. Mr. Salustri previously served as senior vice president Enterprise Sales, Americas. Prior to GTT, Mr. Salustri held a broad range of sales leadership and executive roles in the telecommunication industry at Time Warner Cable, XO Communications, and Verizon. Mr. Homer previously served as senior vice president, Europe, leading GTT’s sales operation in the region. Before joining GTT in 2020, Mr. Homer was Managing Director, EMEA at Telstra.



GTT’s divisions, aligned geographically, have responsibility for key functions that include client success, sales, sales engineering, quoting, ordering, professional services, and overall client account management. In their new roles, Mr. Salustri and Mr. Homer will focus on defining and executing the go-to-market strategy, expanding the breadth of services provided to GTT’s existing customer base, and acquiring new customers. These key areas of focus are supported by the company’s operational excellence and customer experience improvement initiatives coupled with its comprehensive portfolio of cloud networking services that address current and future enterprise telecommunications needs. In addition to Europe, Mr. Homer’s geographic responsibilities include Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.