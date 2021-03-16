 

Nabriva Publishes Clinical Data Analysis Highlighting Benefits of Outpatient Management of Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) with Oral XENLETA (lefamulin)

-Post Hoc analysis published in The Journal of Emergency Medicine demonstrates patients with moderate to severe CABP can be managed effectively as outpatients with a 5-day, monotherapy regimen of oral XENLETA

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced today that The Journal of Emergency Medicine has published results from a post-hoc analysis of clinical data from the pivotal Lefamulin Evaluation Against Pneumonia (LEAP) 2 Phase 3 clinical trial. Avoiding hospitalization, with an outpatient 5-day regimen of oral XENLETA, as an alternative to the fluoroquinolone, moxifloxacin, was demonstrated in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), including those aged 65 years or older with comorbidities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XENLETA for the treatment of adults with CABP in August 2019. XENLETA is the first IV and oral antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action approved by the FDA in nearly two decades.

“In the treatment of CABP, initiating appropriate empiric oral antimicrobial therapy in the outpatient setting can result in significant economic benefits and successful infection control,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, DO, MPH, FACEP, Professor, University of Arizona and Creighton College of Medicine, Phoenix, AZ and lead author of the study. “This analysis suggests that patients who might be considered for hospital admission, either due to advanced age, comorbidities or difficult-to-treat pathogens, can be managed effectively as outpatients using a 5-day monotherapy course of oral XENLETA, as an alternative to fluoroquinolones.”

The LEAP 2 trial compared efficacy and safety of oral lefamulin 600 mg every 12 hours (5 days) versus oral moxifloxacin 400 mg every 24 hours (7 days) in adults (inpatients and outpatients) with Pneumonia Outcomes Research Team (PORT) risk classes II‒IV utilizing two outcome assessments of Early Clinical Response (ECR), an on-therapy endpoint, and Test of Cure (TOC), a post-therapy endpoint. In the post-hoc analysis, investigators examined data of 310 patients who started treatment as outpatients; 151 patients were treated with lefamulin and 159 were treated with moxifloxacin. Demographics and baseline clinical characteristics were generally similar between treatment groups and were broadly reflective of the patient population with CABP. In this cohort, 30% of outpatients were aged 65 years and older, and approximately 15% were aged 75 years and older. Among outpatients, the majority (lefamulin, 77%; moxifloxacin, 76%) entered the study with at least one comorbid condition or risk factor, such as age (65 or older), smoking history, history of hypertension, baseline liver enzyme elevation, moderate to severe renal impairment, history of asthma/COPD, diabetes mellitus, or history of arrhythmia), and 25% of patients in the lefamulin group and 29% in the moxifloxacin group had at least three comorbid conditions or risk factors.

