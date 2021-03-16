 

Sbanken Boligkreditt AS New Covered Bond

Sbanken Boligkreditt AS has today launched a new covered Bond maturing 20 November 2026. The bond carries a coupon of 3mth Nibor +60bp and the total outstanding is NOK 7bn. ISIN number is NO0010958093. The issue is sold in its entirety to Sbanken ASA, the parent bank.

This transaction is facilitated by Nordea Markets.

Contact details,
Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704
Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Wertpapier


