 

AgroFresh Announces that Vertically Integrated Global Produce Leader Camposol will Adopt VitaFresh Botanicals Coatings to Preserve Avocado Freshness

The relationship between global leaders will help reduce food loss and waste and provide fresher, longer lasting avocados to consumers

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that Peruvian produce leader Camposol has decided to adopt the company’s VitaFresh Botanicals plant-based, edible coatings to increase the shelf life of ripened avocados commercialized in Europe, the United States and China. 

VitaFresh Botanicals is a proprietary, plant-based portfolio of solutions for a wide variety of crops including avocados, citrus and mangos. Its coating range utilize “anti-thirst” technology to boost the skin’s natural protection, creating a “double skin” membrane that reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in produce freshness throughout the supply chain.

Camposol, a leading vertically integrated global produce grower, exporter and marketer, will utilize AgroFresh’s VitaFresh Botanicals to help expand and grow their business with European, American and Chinese retailers, taking a consumer-marketing end-user perspective. Camposol’s ripenend avocados coated with VitaFresh Botanicals gives retailers a much stronger opportunity to market the best quality produce and increase consumer satisfaction, while reducing food waste and increasing profit potential. By using the VitaFresh Botanicals coatings, Camposol’s ripened avocados will have an added two to four days of extended shelf life after arriving at retail locations (versus uncoated avocados), which will help to reduce retail food waste and potentially generate up to 200% retailer ROI.

“This new strategic relationship represents another step forward in AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to providing innovative solutions to help our customers extend produce shelf life, and deliver superior eating experiences to consumers,” said AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre. “It also represents a major step in our diversification efforts. By using AgroFresh’s VitaFresh Botanicals coatings, Camposol can extend the shelf life of its ripened avocados, improve produce quality throughout their supply chain, and enable retailers to sell more great tasting, ready-to-buy and ready-to-eat avocados,” said Ferre.

