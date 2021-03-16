Guardion Health Sciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

On September 20, 2019, the Company received notice from Nasdaq indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Common Stock, the Company no longer satisfied the Minimum Bid Price Rule. The Company was afforded 180 calendar days, or until March 18, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Thereafter, the Company was afforded a second 180 calendar day compliance period (which 180-day period was extended due to circumstances related to COVID-19), or until November 30, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). On March 15, 2021, Guardion received a letter from the Office of General Counsel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because Guardion’s Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive trading days, its Common Stock had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

The Company was unable to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule by November 30, 2020. Accordingly, on December 1, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying it that its Common Stock would be subject to delisting from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”). The Company timely requested the hearing.

Following the hearing, on January 26, 2021, the Company received written notification that the Panel had granted the Company an extension for continued listing through March 15, 2021. As referenced above, Nasdaq determined that the Company complied with the Panel’s decision and has regained compliance. Accordingly, Nasdaq has closed the compliance review.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.