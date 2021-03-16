 

Guardion Health Sciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and medical devices, announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). On March 15, 2021, Guardion received a letter from the Office of General Counsel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because Guardion’s Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive trading days, its Common Stock had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

On September 20, 2019, the Company received notice from Nasdaq indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Common Stock, the Company no longer satisfied the Minimum Bid Price Rule. The Company was afforded 180 calendar days, or until March 18, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule. Thereafter, the Company was afforded a second 180 calendar day compliance period (which 180-day period was extended due to circumstances related to COVID-19), or until November 30, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

The Company was unable to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule by November 30, 2020. Accordingly, on December 1, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying it that its Common Stock would be subject to delisting from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”). The Company timely requested the hearing.

Following the hearing, on January 26, 2021, the Company received written notification that the Panel had granted the Company an extension for continued listing through March 15, 2021. As referenced above, Nasdaq determined that the Company complied with the Panel’s decision and has regained compliance. Accordingly, Nasdaq has closed the compliance review.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardion Health Sciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Guardion Health Sciences to Participate in Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
26.02.21
Guardion Health Sciences Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening on Monday, March 1, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
63
Guardion Health Sciences