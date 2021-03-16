 

Apollo Announces Commencement of the Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of The Michaels Companies

16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries “Apollo”) announced today that its affiliate, Magic MergeCo, Inc. (“Purchaser”), commenced the previously announced cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIK) (“Michaels”) at a price of $22.00 per share, net to the seller, in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) executed on March 2, 2021 and announced by Apollo and Michaels on March 3, 2021, under which Purchaser will acquire Michaels in a transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion. Purchaser and its parent company, Magic AcquireCo, Inc. (“Parent”), are wholly owned subsidiaries of Apollo.

The $22.00 per share all-cash tender offer represents a premium of approximately 78 percent to the 90-day volume-weighted average price, as well as a premium of approximately 47 percent over Michaels’ closing share price on February 26, 2021, the last trading day prior to press speculation about a potential transaction involving Michaels, and is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated March 16, 2021.

A tender offer statement on Schedule TO that includes the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal setting forth the terms and conditions of the tender offer has been filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Purchaser. Additionally, Michaels has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that includes the recommendation of Michaels’ board of directors that Michaels’ stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer.

The tender offer will expire one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time on April 12, 2021, unless the tender offer is extended in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The completion of the tender offer is conditioned upon, among other things, Michaels’ stockholders tendering at least a majority of Michaels’ outstanding shares, expiration or termination of any waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976, approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and other customary closing conditions.

