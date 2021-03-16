 

Vaccinex Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Reported top-line results from Phase 2 SIGNAL study that indicates potential cognitive benefit of pepinemab in neurodegenerative disease. New Alzheimer’s study expected to begin enrollment in Q2

Phase 1/2 study to evaluate pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma also expected to initiate enrollment in Q2

In first quarter 2021, raised $32 million in net proceeds through its pre-existing open sale market agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“We had a productive fourth quarter, during which we presented topline data from our SIGNAL phase 2 study in Huntington’s disease which indicated that treatment with pepinemab has a potential cognitive benefit in patients with Huntington’s disease,” stated Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer. “Looking forward, during the second quarter of 2021 we anticipate initiating studies of pepinemab in head and neck cancer in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA as well as a new trial in Alzheimer’s disease, with financial assistance from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. Importantly, having raised $32 million in the first quarter of 2021 through our open sale market agreement with Jefferies, we believe we are well positioned to fund these trials, which are anticipated for completion in H2 2022/Q1 2023. Based on existing clinical data, we are hopeful that the results will demonstrate the broad clinical potential of SEMA4D inhibition and support further development of pepinemab in these important indications.”

“With regards to our Huntington’s disease program, after completing analysis of the full data set, we believe there is a promising path forward in mid-stage disease, and we are currently engaged in potential partnering discussions to fund and execute a rigorously designed Phase 3 study,” Dr. Zauderer concluded.     

Pepinemab Clinical Updates:

  • Alzheimer’s disease. Vaccinex previously announced that it had been awarded a $750,000 development grant from the Alzheimer’s Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud Program, as well as a $3 million award from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. The awards were based in part on earlier findings that treatment with pepinemab prevented the characteristic loss of glucose transport in the brain during underlying Huntington’s disease progression as detected by conventional FDG-PET imaging. Uptake of glucose, the main source of energy in the brain, is also known to decline with underlying disease progression in Alzheimer’s disease. In particular, previous studies in AD have shown that decline in brain glucose transport correlates with cognitive decline and, more recently, that FDG-PET is a superior indicator of cognitive performance compared to Aβ amyloid-PET in AD.
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
22.02.21
Vaccinex Announces Licensing of Anti-CCR8 Antibody to Surface Oncology
19.02.21
Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused on Leveraging Its ActivMAb Platform