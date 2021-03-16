 

SmileDirectClub Announces Expansion of Oral Care Products to Walmart Canada Locations

The Leader in Telehealth Broadens Oral Care Retail Presence with Walmart Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its suite of affordable yet premium oral care products, including the best-selling bright on premium teeth whitening system, whitening touchup pen, and electric toothbrush, will now be available at Walmart locations across Canada.

SmileDirectClub collaborated with Walmart in 2020 to launch its oral care line throughout its U.S. locations, and bright on quickly became the #1 whitening gel product in the U.S. market. Canadian shoppers may now purchase SmileDirectClub’s award-winning oral care products at more than 400 Walmart locations throughout Canada and on Walmart.ca.

Now available at Walmart Canada:

  • Electric toothbrush - This powerful, premium metal toothbrush cleans 50% better than a manual toothbrush – thanks to quiet, sonic vibration that moves bristles, not the handle. A 2-minute timer with quadrant timing ensures even brushing in the right areas for the right amount of time. The smart design is roll-resistant, to ensure the electric toothbrush stays put, and includes a versatile 3-in-1 case that works as a counter stand, a convenient mirror mount, and a travel-friendly cover. Available in graphite and SmileDirectClub's signature blurple color.
  • bright on premium teeth whitening kit - SmileDirectClub’s award-winning bright on premium teeth whitening system, includes a patent-pending 20-LED accelerator light and whitening pens, formulated with the same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists. The simple-to-use product allows consumers to safely apply the whitening gel directly to their teeth through the no-mess brush applicator, resulting in a whiter smile for up to six months. The whitening touch-up pen, which can be purchased separately from the whitening kit, will also be sold at Walmart Canada.

“We are committed to providing consumers with the highest quality product at an affordable price,” said Amy Keith, Vice President of Retail at SmileDirectClub. “At SmileDirectClub, we continue to push boundaries to make oral care accessible across all sectors of the oral health industry. We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve a new customer by expanding our product line to Walmart Canada.”

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers consumers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth fresh, clean, bright and healthy through its suite of affordable yet premium oral care products. Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia, straightening smiles for well over one million customers around the world.

To learn more about SmileDirectClub’s product offerings and availability in Canadian retailers visit: https://shop.smiledirectclub.ca/

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Media Contact: 

press@smiledirectclub.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/021bbe09-372b-4e89 ...




