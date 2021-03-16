 

Protech Continues Rapid Expansion with Opening of Two New Locations Focused on Respiratory Therapy Products and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Accelerating Scale by Expanding Geographical Operating Footprint with New Location in Florida and New Hampshire

CINCINNATI, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PTQ; OTCQX:PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has accelerated its organic growth initiatives with the opening of a new location in Daytona Beach, Florida and Concord, New Hampshire.

Location Details

The Company has opened a new location in Daytona Beach, Florida, which is expected to boost its ongoing early expansion efforts in the State. The new location in Daytona Beach will have a heavily respiratory weighted product mix which is expected to help the Company reach surrounding areas at an accelerated pace, as well as cut down on logistical costs. On February 2, 2021, the Company acquired Mayhugh’s Medical Equipment (“MME”) in Jacksonville, Florida to begin building a foundation poised for growth in the new State. MME added 10,000 active patients to Protech’s patient population, and the Company is well into the integration process. The Company’s plan continues to be to utilize its existing highly scalable infrastructure to grow the patient base and anticipates adding additional locations either through organic opportunities such as Daytona Beach or through inorganic opportunities that may present themselves.

The Company has also opened a new location in Concord, New Hampshire. Concord is the Capital of New Hampshire and allows Protech to further penetrate the State and surrounding regions. The location will have a heavily weighted respiratory product mix and leverage the infrastructure on the ground in New Hampshire to quickly scale.

Protech expects to derive strong revenue synergies from the initiative of opening new locations organically and will continue to implement its high touch service model in both new locations.

The Company is pleased to share the following current financial and operating metrics. Please note these metrics do not include potential future acquisitions or ongoing organic growth initiatives:

  • Run-Rate Revenue of USD$100-$105 million
  • 120,000 current active patients
  • 17,000 unique referrals
  • 51 locations across 11 U.S. States

Management Commentary

“With the addition of new locations in Florida and New Hampshire we continue our aggressive path of scaling our business. We believe coupling organic initiatives such as strategically opening new locations, combined with our robust acquisition plans has significantly widened our aperture of opportunity for our business,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Protech. “Our patient centric model leveraging our interconnected healthcare platform is providing us much opportunity to gain market share and this is just the beginning for us. We have additional plans to increase our footprint in current markets as well as adding new markets in our pursuit of becoming a leading national provider of respiratory therapy products and services in the home. Moreover, we must ensure our brand aligns with our mission, ensuring we are building strong brand equity to further accelerate organic growth opportunities, and we expect to have more to share on this front in the near future. Finally, we are incredibly excited about our deep pipeline of potential acquisition targets, which we expect to be very busy in the near term and look forward to updating shareholders when appropriate.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Protech Continues Rapid Expansion with Opening of Two New Locations Focused on Respiratory Therapy Products and Services Accelerating Scale by Expanding Geographical Operating Footprint with New Location in Florida and New HampshireCINCINNATI, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PTQ; OTCQX:PTQQF), a U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin