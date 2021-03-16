 

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Its Plan to Enter into Strategic Cooperation with Zhejiang University Industrial Technology Research Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00   

Beijing, China, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that the Company plans to enter into strategic cooperation with the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Zhejiang University (“Zhejiang University Institute”), following a meeting between the Company’s management and Professor Shaobo Ren, Party Committee Secretary of Zhejiang University, and Mr. Qilong Ren, Dean of Zhejiang University Institute on February 26 to facilitate the development of real-world applications based on  Zhejiang University Institute’s scientific and technological research achievements. Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH, also accepted an invitation to act as an adviser to Zhejiang University Institution. SDH and Zhejiang University Institution plan to enter into strategic cooperation in fields such as new materials and energy, block chain technology, industrial internet etc.

Mr. Haiping Hu commented: "Through our intended cooperation with Zhejiang University Institute, SDH plans to extensively promote the excellent scientific research achievements of Zhejiang University Institute to more than 5 million users on SDH’s knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, and to provide channels of scientific research support for small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, we believe that Zhejiang University Institute would provide strong support to SDH’s platform assisting technological upgrading for small and medium-sized enterprises. "

About Zhejiang University Industrial Technology Research Institute

Zhejiang University, with its strong scientific and technological strength and cutting-edge talents in many fields, ranks the third of the top 100 universities in China according to Ruilu’s 2020 China university ranking, second only to Tsinghua University and Peking University. Zhejiang University Institute was established on April 20, 2009, and has established 10 sub-institutions and 100 technology transfer sub-centers in China, which bridge and link scientific and technological research achievements and their real-world applications. Mr. Qilong Ren, Dean of Zhejiang University, is a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in the field of chemical separation technology. He has successively presided over and completed key national projects of the nature science foundation since 1997. He has also published more than 190 papers on Science Citation Index (SCI)/Engineering Index (EI), and owns rights to more than 40 invention patents.

