 

American Pacific Mining Corp. and Kennecott Exploration Company Provide Details of 2021 Exploration Plans at the Madison Copper Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) (CSE:USGD, OTCQB:USGDF) is pleased to announce the planned 2021 exploration program at the Madison Copper Gold Project (the “Madison Project”), located in Montana, USA.

The Company’s wholly-owned Madison Project is currently under an earn-in with Option to joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company (“Kennecott”), part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 26, 2020).

Beginning in the first half of 2021, Kennecott’s exploration program at Madison is expected to include diamond drilling, reverse circular (“RC”) drilling, road construction, extensive rock-chip and soil sampling and a MAG survey. The exploration plan is being permitted for success and may include up to 31 diamond drilling holes and up to 50 RC holes. This exploration will focus on extending the five jasperoid zones and three massive sulfide zones as well as testing for skarn mineralisation, porphyry and gold potential.

ANTICIPATED EXPLORATION PLANS:

Madison Jasperoid Targets

  • Three diamond drill sites are planned to test the extensions (100m step-outs) of the Kettlehouse and Philipsburg jasperoids as well as testing the potential for additional jasperoids in zones of dilation.
  • A 4th core hole is planned to test an additional 80m step out of the Kettlehouse Jasperoid to the southwest.
  • A 5th core hole is planned using the existing site at MADN0022.
  • Note that all drill sites will be permitted to allow for up to 5 drill holes at each site.

Madison Skarn – Massive Sulphides

  • Three diamond drill sites are planned to test the extensions of massive sulphide bodies close to the granodiorite contact in structurally favourable locations.
  • Note that all drill sites will be permitted to allow up to 5 drill holes each.

Figure 1. Madison Project Map Showing 2021 Interpretive Mineralization and Target Areas

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea0a4f0-7d34-4cdd ...

Previous drill holes mentioned in Figure 1 above can be found in the technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana USA” dated February 22, 2019 and effective as of March 4, 2019 which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) at Microsoft Word - BRD TechReport Update Nov_Dec2018_Final Draft March 6 (americanpacific.ca)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Pacific Mining Corp. and Kennecott Exploration Company Provide Details of 2021 Exploration Plans at the Madison Copper Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) (CSE:USGD, OTCQB:USGDF) is pleased to announce the planned 2021 exploration program at the Madison Copper Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin