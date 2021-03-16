American Pacific Mining Corp. and Kennecott Exploration Company Provide Details of 2021 Exploration Plans at the Madison Copper Gold Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) (CSE:USGD, OTCQB:USGDF) is pleased to announce the planned 2021 exploration program at the Madison Copper Gold Project (the “Madison Project”), located in Montana, USA.
The Company’s wholly-owned Madison Project is currently under an earn-in with Option to joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company (“Kennecott”), part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 26, 2020).
Beginning in the first half of 2021, Kennecott’s exploration program at Madison is expected to include diamond drilling, reverse circular (“RC”) drilling, road construction, extensive rock-chip and soil sampling and a MAG survey. The exploration plan is being permitted for success and may include up to 31 diamond drilling holes and up to 50 RC holes. This exploration will focus on extending the five jasperoid zones and three massive sulfide zones as well as testing for skarn mineralisation, porphyry and gold potential.
ANTICIPATED EXPLORATION PLANS:
Madison Jasperoid Targets
- Three diamond drill sites are planned to test the extensions (100m step-outs) of the Kettlehouse and Philipsburg jasperoids as well as testing the potential for additional jasperoids in zones of dilation.
- A 4th core hole is planned to test an additional 80m step out of the Kettlehouse Jasperoid to the southwest.
- A 5th core hole is planned using the existing site at MADN0022.
- Note that all drill sites will be permitted to allow for up to 5 drill holes at each site.
Madison Skarn – Massive Sulphides
- Three diamond drill sites are planned to test the extensions of massive sulphide bodies close to the granodiorite contact in structurally favourable locations.
- Note that all drill sites will be permitted to allow up to 5 drill holes each.
Figure 1. Madison Project Map Showing 2021 Interpretive Mineralization and Target Areas
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea0a4f0-7d34-4cdd ...
Previous drill holes mentioned in Figure 1 above can be found in the technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana USA” dated February 22, 2019 and effective as of March 4, 2019 which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) at Microsoft Word - BRD TechReport Update Nov_Dec2018_Final Draft March 6 (americanpacific.ca)
