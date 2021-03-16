 

Gold Rush Returns to Where it Originally Began; New Mexico grants U.S. Money Transmitter License to Coro Global’s gold payment app

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Miami, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) announced today that its subsidiary Coro Corp., was granted a U.S. Money Transmitter license in the state of New Mexico. The company created CORO, a mobile payment app that allows customers to exchange, send and save gold and dollars easily and securely.

https://youtu.be/xkuCQ6tAv-0

Coro Global is a Florida-based fintech on a mission to support people in understanding the value of using gold as resilient money. Coro democratizes access to gold aiming to lead towards a more sustainable world with better social cooperation. Coro is leveraging deep financial know-how and the new generation of distributed ledger technology (hashgraph) to build the infrastructure and tools for anyone to be able to buy gold in the smallest denominations and use it as easily as traditional currencies in their everyday lives. 

New Mexico is an important landmark for Coro as it has a very strong cultural and historical connection to gold. The first gold rush west of the Mississippi occurred in New Mexico in the 1820s, establishing New Mexico as a “treasure” state. Gold will always hold a special place for people in the area, and Coro is now democratizing access to it.

The new license authorizes Coro to transmit currency, monetary value, or payment instruments within New Mexico, as well as from the state to other jurisdictions. The licensure approval required implementing a rigorous compliance program and developing an advanced AML/KYC onboarding and monitoring system for anti-money laundering compliance, as well as a strict financial audit process.

Coro is now licensed and onboarding residents of 26 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and intends to expand the availability of its gold payment app across the country over the course of 2021. International expansion is also in the works with Mexico and Canada next.
CORO App is currently available in the Apple App and Google Play stores to residents of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

Coro Global CEO, Mr. David Dorr stated: “Coro is excited to announce the granting of yet another money transmitter license, this time in the state of New Mexico. The purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has fallen by 98% since 1913. Part of the problem is that governments can, and do, freely print currencies to stimulate economic activity, which fuels inflation. People are concerned with inflation, the falling value of the dollar, and the Federal Reserve's ongoing money issuance policy. We believe gold offers stability and a hedge against inflation. People are seeking change, and are gravitating towards an economy where gold is considered money. We are seeing clear signs of this trend as several U.S. states are declaring gold legal tender, moves which are likely to generate further interest in using gold as money which should well position our app to be a part of this powerful trend,” concluded Mr. Dorr.

About Coro Global Inc.
Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law. 

CONTACT: Anna Milaeva
pr@coro.global



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Rush Returns to Where it Originally Began; New Mexico grants U.S. Money Transmitter License to Coro Global’s gold payment app Miami, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) announced today that its subsidiary Coro Corp., was granted a U.S. Money Transmitter license in the state of New Mexico. The company created CORO, a mobile payment app that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Coro Global Announces its CORO Mobile Payment App Granted a New U.S. Money Transmitter License in Virginia