Oncocyte Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Data Assessing Use of DetermaIO to Identify Patients Likely to Benefit from Immunotherapy Across Multiple Tumor Types

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, announced findings from a study using the DetermaIO immuno-oncology algorithm to assess patients likely to benefit from immunotherapy across multiple cancer types. The study, “A novel immuno-oncology algorithm measuring tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies,” was recently published in a peer-reviewed article in Heliyon , and is accessible at this link.

Immunotherapies using immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are widely considered standard of care in the treatment of lung cancer, breast cancer, and other solid tumor types. However, while ICI therapies have been shown to improve clinical outcomes for certain patients, data indicate that only 20-40% of the approximately 750,000 patients in the US eligible annually for ICI respond to those therapies. In addition, ICI therapies have been shown to cause adverse immune-related events that can be life-threatening for some patients. Standard of care PD-L1 testing incorrectly identifies many patients as potential responders to immune checkpoint inhibitors, and misses certain other patients who may respond. Therefore, there appears to be an unmet need for a better predictive biomarker that can identify patients that will likely benefit from ICI therapy.

The study’s researchers hypothesized that measuring the activity of the tumor microenvironment (TME) may be useful in patient selection for ICI therapy, and developed a novel algorithm that can be applied to gene expression data from a small set of most relevant genes, potentially making the assay practical and cost effective for clinical use.

“Unlike previously described biomarker models, the novel immuno-oncology algorithm behind DetermaIO measures the immunological state of the TME as a means to capture the interplay of the patient’s immune system and tumor immune evasion. Our hypothesis was that because the test measures the TME as a whole, the predefined threshold may have utility across several tumor types,” said Tyler Nielsen, lead author of the study and Senior Scientist at Oncocyte. “We established a threshold for positivity in triple negative breast cancer specimens, and as this study shows we were able to apply it to a non-small cell lung cancer cohort. We believe that this algorithm may give DetermaIO independent and incremental predictive value over the current gold standard biomarkers in the clinic.”