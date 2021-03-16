 

Oncocyte Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Data Assessing Use of DetermaIO to Identify Patients Likely to Benefit from Immunotherapy Across Multiple Tumor Types

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Novel immuno-oncology algorithm may offer independent and incremental predictive value over current standard biomarkers in the clinic

Data suggest that measuring the tumor microenvironment (TME) as a whole may help optimize immunotherapy use in the clinical setting

Authors concluded that the immuno-oncology algorithm is capable of analyzing data from multiple platforms that have a wide global installed base, including PCR and NGS, and from gene expression data already available from pharma clinical trials without the need for any tissue

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, announced findings from a study using the DetermaIO immuno-oncology algorithm to assess patients likely to benefit from immunotherapy across multiple cancer types. The study, “A novel immuno-oncology algorithm measuring tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies,” was recently published in a peer-reviewed article in Heliyon, and is accessible at this link.

Immunotherapies using immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) are widely considered standard of care in the treatment of lung cancer, breast cancer, and other solid tumor types. However, while ICI therapies have been shown to improve clinical outcomes for certain patients, data indicate that only 20-40% of the approximately 750,000 patients in the US eligible annually for ICI respond to those therapies. In addition, ICI therapies have been shown to cause adverse immune-related events that can be life-threatening for some patients. Standard of care PD-L1 testing incorrectly identifies many patients as potential responders to immune checkpoint inhibitors, and misses certain other patients who may respond. Therefore, there appears to be an unmet need for a better predictive biomarker that can identify patients that will likely benefit from ICI therapy.

The study’s researchers hypothesized that measuring the activity of the tumor microenvironment (TME) may be useful in patient selection for ICI therapy, and developed a novel algorithm that can be applied to gene expression data from a small set of most relevant genes, potentially making the assay practical and cost effective for clinical use.

“Unlike previously described biomarker models, the novel immuno-oncology algorithm behind DetermaIO measures the immunological state of the TME as a means to capture the interplay of the patient’s immune system and tumor immune evasion. Our hypothesis was that because the test measures the TME as a whole, the predefined threshold may have utility across several tumor types,” said Tyler Nielsen, lead author of the study and Senior Scientist at Oncocyte. “We established a threshold for positivity in triple negative breast cancer specimens, and as this study shows we were able to apply it to a non-small cell lung cancer cohort. We believe that this algorithm may give DetermaIO independent and incremental predictive value over the current gold standard biomarkers in the clinic.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncocyte Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Data Assessing Use of DetermaIO to Identify Patients Likely to Benefit from Immunotherapy Across Multiple Tumor Types Novel immuno-oncology algorithm may offer independent and incremental predictive value over current standard biomarkers in the clinic Data suggest that measuring the tumor microenvironment (TME) as a whole may help optimize immunotherapy use in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Oncocyte To Present New Data at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting Demonstrating Potential for Pan-Cancer Utility of DetermaIO
09.03.21
Oncocyte Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board
04.03.21
Oncocyte Announces Agreement with MultiPlan Network, Expanding Patient Access to DetermaRx
03.03.21
Oncocyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 16
25.02.21
Oncocyte Closes Second Investment In Razor Genomics to Complete Acquisition
23.02.21
Oncocyte to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 8, 2021
16.02.21
Oncocyte to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
19
Oncocyte