 

DZS Cloud Selected by TELUS for Network Service Orchestration, Slice Management and Software Automation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 13:01  |  46   |   |   

DZS to accelerate TELUS’ 5G and digital transformation, implementing state-of-the-art cloud native orchestration and automation software for network functions virtualization

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced that it is has been selected by world-leading communications technology company TELUS to provide end-to-end network service orchestration with slice management functions and software automation designed to accelerate and manage digital transformation across 5G and broadband services. DZS Cloud End-to-End Orchestration and Automation (E2EO), based on the award-winning RIFT.ware solution recently acquired by DZS, is a carrier-grade, cloud native platform that will simplify and automate the deployment of any slice and any service on any cloud, including brownfield discovery of existing virtual applications. The powerful DZS Cloud platform will enable the marquee Canadian communications provider to deliver agile and automated life cycle management of virtual applications and services, unlock operational cost savings, and decrease churn and time to market by reducing manual application management across TELUS data clouds.

“To effectively compete and fulfill the promise of 5G and next generation 10gig and connected premises solutions, service providers need to rapidly design and instantly deliver and manage new services for customers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “TELUS is one of the most advanced, forward-thinking and innovative communications companies. Ibrahim and his team are visionary, rigorous in their technical evaluation and embody an unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation. We are thrilled to have been selected by TELUS and I look forward to working with Ibrahim and his team to implement a state-of-the-art orchestration and automated network designed to reduce the cost and time to market for products and services through network virtualization – exceeding customer expectations, lowering churn and increasing ARPU.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Cloud Selected by TELUS for Network Service Orchestration, Slice Management and Software Automation DZS to accelerate TELUS’ 5G and digital transformation, implementing state-of-the-art cloud native orchestration and automation software for network functions virtualizationPLANO, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Norsemont Provides Update on Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin