DZS Cloud Selected by TELUS for Network Service Orchestration, Slice Management and Software Automation

DZS to accelerate TELUS’ 5G and digital transformation, implementing state-of-the-art cloud native orchestration and automation software for network functions virtualization

PLANO, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced that it is has been selected by world-leading communications technology company TELUS to provide end-to-end network service orchestration with slice management functions and software automation designed to accelerate and manage digital transformation across 5G and broadband services. DZS Cloud End-to-End Orchestration and Automation (E2EO), based on the award-winning RIFT.ware solution recently acquired by DZS, is a carrier-grade, cloud native platform that will simplify and automate the deployment of any slice and any service on any cloud, including brownfield discovery of existing virtual applications. The powerful DZS Cloud platform will enable the marquee Canadian communications provider to deliver agile and automated life cycle management of virtual applications and services, unlock operational cost savings, and decrease churn and time to market by reducing manual application management across TELUS data clouds.



“To effectively compete and fulfill the promise of 5G and next generation 10gig and connected premises solutions, service providers need to rapidly design and instantly deliver and manage new services for customers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “TELUS is one of the most advanced, forward-thinking and innovative communications companies. Ibrahim and his team are visionary, rigorous in their technical evaluation and embody an unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation. We are thrilled to have been selected by TELUS and I look forward to working with Ibrahim and his team to implement a state-of-the-art orchestration and automated network designed to reduce the cost and time to market for products and services through network virtualization – exceeding customer expectations, lowering churn and increasing ARPU.”